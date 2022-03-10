BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County Emergency Services Director Tracy Zents said the county saw widespread damage caused by the heavy winds and storm from Monday.
He said the county had a total of 54 calls during the two hours of heavy storm. Most of these calls were for trees and power lines down.
“I just want to throw out, for my staff especially, for the outstanding job that they did because it was crazy. It was absolutely crazy. And I know Chris (Clark) come out in the middle of night with some issues and dealt with that,” Zents said. “Everybody knows what they need to do there, I’m very proud of that team.”
There was one accident on the interstate during this time that was reportedly caused by hydroplaning because of the rain and winds.
There were also two confined space rescues, which were two people stuck in the elevator of Jefferson Place.
“We had two separate incidents of people stuck in the elevator because of the power disruption. Both of them were rescued without any injuries or problems there,” Zents said.
He said all the calls were pretty well spread across the entire county.
“I know as of 9:30 this morning (Tuesday) there were still about 500 people without power in the county. Corsica was probably the biggest area with about 200 people that was out.,” Zents said.
He said Penelec and Unilec both did a great job in trying to get everyone’s power restored as quickly as they could. Jefferson Place also experienced a power outage caused by the storm that was restored around 6 a.m. Tuesday.