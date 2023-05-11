BROOKVILLE — Looking ahead to a busy summer season, members of the Jefferson County Fair Authority are working to get everything ready at the fairgrounds for a variety of events.
At the May meeting of the board, held last week, president Wayne Jackson thanked volunteers and board members for their help on various projects. “A lot of people did a lot of stuff. Thank you to everyone that jumped in,” he said. “We appreciate everyone who came to help.”
The first big event to be held this year in front of the grandstand will be the Renegade Monster Truck show this Saturday (May 13) at 7 p.m.
The event will include trick driving, side-by-side racing and freestyle competitions with superstars Stinger Unleashed, Crushstation, Lumberjack, Shockwave and Beware! The day’s activities will include monster truck rides, autographs by the drivers and much more. Food will also be available. Tickets are available at https://renegademonstertrucktour.ticketspice.com/2023. Tickets will also be available at the gate.
In other business:
- Board member Lorie Park reported on the number of animals that were tagged for this year’s fair: Seven beef, 55 pigs, 12 lambs, five goats and five dairy feeders. “Pigs and lambs are up from last year. It looks pretty good if everything makes weight,” she said.
- An early report on this year’s Spring Fling indicates a successful event, with requests for a similar event in the fall. “We have had positive feedback and we can build on it,” board member Toni Facchine said.
- The building and grounds committee reported that work on the water project has been completed, but a leak has developed somewhere in the system.
- Allen Campbell confirmed plans to hold the annual Youth Field Day next year at the fairgrounds.
The next regular meeting of the Jefferson County Fair Authority will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, in the conference room of the Conservation Center.