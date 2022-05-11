BROOKVILLE — Interpretive guided walking tours through Scripture Rocks Park to learn the story of Douglas Stahlman, a troubled man with a powerful message, will begin this month.
The 1.5-mile gravel-covered pathways wind through more than 60 boulders carved with religious verses by Stahlman in the early 1900s. The guided tour includes the story of Stahlman and his years of conducting public worship services along with residing on Altar Rock, where he began penning his Dedicated Rocks Book.
The tour also loops through the Port Barnett Rockshelter, a controlled archaeology dig conducted by North Fork Chapter 29 Excavation Project. Findings provided evidence of visitors at least 5,300 years ago.
The History Center will be conducting a guided hike on the last Sunday of every month at 1 p.m. — May 29th, June 26th, July 31st, August 28th and September 25th. This event is free. Donations are appreciated. Participants are asked to not bring pets on the tour as it can be distracting to other guests.
For more History Center events check out its website at https://jchconline.org/events.