PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated another successful Festival in the Park, but is already preparing for what’s next.
Chamber President Katie Laska attended the borough council meeting Monday, thanking the borough for approving the festival be held in Barclay Square.
“First of all I’d like to thank the borough council for approving our Festival in the Park, it was a success. We will be making a donation later on after everything is paid for,” Laska said.
She then said she was there to make new requests for the chamber’s use of the park.
“We’d like to move our farmers market from Sunday to Friday evenings from 4 to 7 p.m. until September. We’ve been doing it on Sundays and now that the Amish have their produce we’d like to include them in on the farmers market on Friday nights instead of Sundays,” Laska said.
This request was approved by the borough council.
The second request Laska had is for the upcoming Blues, Brews, and Barbecue Festival in October. The festival is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1, and the request for Barclay Square was for Friday for set up and Saturday for the event. This request was also approved.
Following these requests, Mayor Richard Alexander had his own remarks about the success of the recent festival.
“Thank you and your staff for the excellent job they have done in the past week. I’ve never seen that many people in the park all day long, for a long time. Now all of you are to be commended for doing such a great job, and it’s not easy to do,” Alexander said.
National Night Out
Police Chief Matt Conrad also requested the use of Barclay Square for Aug. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. for National Night Out. With use of the park, he also requested closing South Jefferson Street for additional space for a touch-a-truck event.
“We’ve done it in the past, and the last two years we haven’t because of the pandemic, we’d like to bring it back again,” Conrad said.
Conrad also had a request for the upcoming Lee Greenwood concert on July 30 by Music in the Park. The existing request from Music in the Park is for the use of Barclay Square and the closure of Union Street. Conrad asked that South Jefferson Street also be closed to accommodate vehicles.
“I think they wanted to bring first responder vehicles in that night to show tribute to them as well, so if we could close that off for the same purposes as National Night Out,” Conrad said.
The council approved both of Conrad’s requests for the park and street closures.