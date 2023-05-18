REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech Automotive Department brought back a popular event last Thursday with the “Everything on Wheels” free vehicle show on the school campus.
Automotive instructor Eric Rising said this event has been held in the past, but not since the COVID-19 pandemic. He had only helped host it once before, and said it is typically hosted by the automotive department. Rather than call it a “car show,” Rising said it was called “Everything on Wheels” because it allowed the students to bring any vehicle to showcase they might have worked on.
With a major turnout of vehicles, the show received support from both Jeff Tech students and staff, and from the public. Rising said that of the more than 70 vehicles in the show, about 40 of them came from students and staff.
“I know before when we did this, a student brought a lawn mower. One wanted to bring a tractor, so we wanted to let them have the ability to bring whatever they wanted to, and then it just kind of snowballed from there,” Rising said.
Rising also said the event is fully free to the public to either show a car or come see the vehicles, but it is mostly for the students. He said this is why it was held during the school day rather than on a weekend, and the students got to eat lunch outside on this day, extending the fun of the car show.
“The students did a lot of the work today. My class was running around getting paperwork filled out, getting people directed in the office to get signed in, handing out dash plaques for entrances,” Rising said.
One of the students even arranged to have a fire truck at the event.
“We appreciate the public’s response to it because we have so many cars here. We have Spitzer Ford brought an electric Mustang; the Toyota Dealership brought a hybrid Tundra. We’ve had a huge outpouring from the community to participate in this, and the fact that we got 72, 73 cars on a Thursday morning says a lot,” Rising said.
School Director Barry Fillman said the turnout of this year’s event was much better than what he remembers of years past, and he’s eager to see the participation grow in the future.