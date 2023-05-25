BROOKVILLE — More than $75,000 in scholarships and awards were presented to students at Brookville Area High School during the annual awards ceremony last week.
Guidance counselor Ray Doolittle said not all awards have been presented at this time as “awards are still coming in” and the amounts of some awards are yet to be determined.
Winning scholarships and awards during the ceremony were:
- First Commonwealth — Maddy Golier; $1000.
- Brookville Fraternal Order of Eagles — Kendra Himes, Anna Fiscus, Kayla Gaston, Amber McAninch and Thomas Bowser; $1500.
- Carrier Funeral Home — Autumn Mitchell, $500.
- Clearfield-Jefferson Suicide Prevention Scholarship — Maeve Jordan, $1000.
- Head Start Mark Rummel Memorial Scholarship — Kendra Himes, $1000.
- Clint Puller Memorial Scholarship — Anna Fiscus, $1500.
- PATHS (Parents and Teachers Helping Students) — Breanna McKendree, $500.
- USMC — Thomas Bowser (academic); Jackson Zimmerman and Reggan Olson (athletic); Adriana Forsythe (Semper Fi).
The Challenge Program — Damien Porter (attendance); Alex Reynolds (STEM and Academic Excellence); Katherine Kelly (Community Service); Maverick Riddle (Academic Improvement); Maddy Golier (The John Weinstein Commitment to Community Service Award). Each student received a $200 award.
- ADK (Alpha Delta Kappa) — Kendra Himes, $500.
- NHS Scholarship – Madalynne Hannold.
- Rensselaer Math & Science — Brady Means (potential scholarship to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute).
- Rochester Science Award — Nicholas Shaffer (potential scholarship to University of Rochester).
- BAEA — Anna Fiscus, Kendra Himes and Maddy Golier, $1000.
- BEE Tough (Brooke Emery Memorial) – Anna Fiscus and Autumn Mitchell, $1000 each.
- John Jenks Hobah Lodge – Anna Fiscus; $500.
- Shawn Galbreath Wrestling Award — Jackson Zimmerman, $250.
- Al Lefever Memoral Football Scholarship — Noah Peterson, Brayden Kunselman, Bryce Weaver, Carson Weaver, Bailey Miller, Braiden Davis ($500).
- Rob Connor Memorial Soccer — Isaac Hetrick and Breanna McKendree, $1000.
- Underclassman Athletes — Erika Doolittle, Jack Pete.
- Dave Park Memorial Baseball Scholarship — Carson Weaver, $500.
- Fireman’s Club – Thomas Bowser (Academic), Madeline Golier (Athletic), $2000 each
- Journalism — Autumn Mitchell, $750.
- YMCA Barracuda Swimming Scholarship — Brody Barto, $500,
- Joan C. Richards Nursing Scholarship — Taryn Hoffman, $1000.
- Hatten Scholarship — Bethany McAninch.
- Lions Club Scholarship – Madalynne Hannold, $1000.
- Barnard Paul Foundation — Maddy Golier, Isaac Hetrick, Maeve Jordan, Conner Marshall ($3,000 each – overcoming adversity).
- United Electric “Shine the Light” — Natalie Battaglia, Thomas Bowser, Kayla Gaston, Amber McAninch, Bethany McAninch, Grace Park, Kaitlyn Rahalla, Gabriella Santoriello; $1000 each
- Jesse Ballentine Scholarship — Natalie Battaglia, $1,300 x 4.
- Priority First Federal Credit Union — Natalie Battaglia, $1000.
- MegaRock Bruce A. McMurray — Emily Miller, $500.
- Thomas Hetrick Memorial Scholarship — Autumn Mitchell, $2000.
- Susan Ord Heverley — Brooke Stephens, $500.
- Raider Foundation – Kayla Gaston, $1000 x 4.
- Heller-Watts — Jazmines Sarvey Vasquez, $2500.
- BASD – Brooke Stephens, $250.
- Knoxdale Friendship Eagle — Kayla Gaston, $1500.
- Gilstrap Family Scholarships — Thomas Bowser, Alex Reynolds, Maeve Jordan, $2500 each.
Throughout the program students winning the awards, as well as “all who contributed” to the scholarships and awards, were congratulated.