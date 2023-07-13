BROOKVILLE — Former board member Sam McKinley was recognized for his dedication and years of service Tuesday afternoon by the Brookville Municipal Authority.
McKinley served on the authority from 2014 to 2022. Authority chairman Roger Shaw said, “During your tenure on the BMA board, great things happened. You participated in the development of major infrastructure, such as the water and sewer plants, and those both have positioned our community very well, for the present and the future. You put our community in great standing, moving forward.”
Shaw said, “Your role was very pivotal in assisting the authority navigate through the complexities of both of those projects, seeing them through to fruition. Your leadership and guidance helped guide the authority through many of its annual financial endeavors.”
He presented McKinley a plaque from “the board and staff of the Brookville Municipal Authority as our appreciation for your service on the board and to the community.”
Accepting the plaque, McKinley said, “This is very touching. Thank you.”
Also visiting the meeting was Joe Selnekovic, speaking on behalf the residents of the Maplevale Road area of the community. “In 2007 Rose Township put a sewer line in. At that time I asked if they could put a water line at the same time they had the trench dug. All they had enough money for was the sewer line.”
He showed the board a sample of the drinking water that comes from his well, which has an iron filter, which he has replaced four times. “I talked to a lot of residents out there and they have similar problems like I do,” he said.
Selnekovic said he is new to the process, but he contacted the North Central Planning Commission “to see if there is any grant money available.” He presented a copy of the form the commission sent him, as well as a petition from residents asking the BMA to consider installing water lines in that area “because that drinking water is horrendous.”
Shaw said, “We understand your issue” and explained that the engineer and water commissioner “have a list of priorities to complete as grants become available.”
Engineer Steve Gibson said, “We try to stay on top of grant opportunities as they arise. We are always looking for opportunities for grants, but the grants are very competitive.”
Selnekovic was assured the need for water service in the Maplevale area will be included in the list of BMA priorities.
I-80 project
Included in Gibson’s monthly report was an update on PennDOT’s project to replace the I-80 bridges over Northfork Creek.
He said it is anticipated the project will take 4 1/2 years to complete and anticipates a start date late this year or early next year. “PennDOT is moving forward with project design and we anticipate an upcoming meeting with PennDOT” to discuss utilities, he said. “There has been a lot of good discussion and we know some water and sewer lines will need to be moved. We are waiting on design direction from PennDOT. Once we get some direction from them we can move forward with final design.”
Gibson also said the Main Street project is nearly complete.
He said the county is now reviewing the applications for the next two phases of the Corsica waterline project and announcement may be made soon about the recipients of COVID-19 grants. Several applications were submitted for those grant awards. “Those were five of our highest priority projects,” he said.
Water commissioner Aaron Haines reported that DEP will be doing a random three-day filter plant performance evaluation next week. He said he doesn’t have any concerns, that “everything is in order.”
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, August 8 in the Borough Complex.