BROOKVILLE — Looking ahead to spring, the Brookville Municipal Authority reviewed several projects at its first meeting of the new year.
Before beginning discussions, the authority welcomed Dr. Bruce Pierson as a new member.
Engineer Steve Gibson said he expects survey work for phase two of the Corsica waterline project to begin within the next month, with bids to be awarded in the spring. “This will be a spring/summer construction project, similar to last year,” he said, funded by Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money.
An application has also been submitted for CBDG funding for phase three of the project, which would be approximately 785 feet of waterline replaced in the areas of Pine, Water and Maple streets in Corsica. No decision has been announced by the Jefferson County at this time.
The authority is still awaiting decisions on a variety of grant applications submitted last year.
Gibson said an announcement may be made this week on funding from the State Gaming Local Sharing Account. The BMA submitted four applications to Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for this grant program, including an emergency generator for the Roseville pump station, a sludge handling loader, window and door replacement at the water treatment and wastewater treatment plants, and a 12-inch water drive line replacement across North Fork Creek.
The authority also submitted four grant applications for the COVID-19 ARPA PA Small Water and Sewer Grant program, as well as a grant application for the Route 322 transmission waterline replacement project from Brookville to Corsica.
In his financial report, accountant Kerry Swineford told the board revenue for the water department was about 7 percent short of the budgeted amount for 2022. “Overall, water consumption was down for the year,” he said. Consumption for 2021 was 175,402,000 gallons, but it dropped more than 4 million gallons in 2022, to a total consumption of 170,748,000 gallons.
The authority had advertised for bids for chemicals to be used in the water and wastewater plants during 2023. The board voted to reject all bids and re-advertise, with new bids to be open at a special meeting on Tuesday, January 31.
In a brief report water commissioner Aaron Haines said the emergency sewer line repair at the top of Pickering Street at Main Street will be completed in the spring.
Following the meeting an executive session was held to discuss legal matters, with no action taken.
The next regular meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, February 14, in the Borough Complex.