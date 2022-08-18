BROCKWAY — NAFCo, the Northern Appalachian Film Collective, will present the third part of the ROCK’n’REEL Music & Film Festival series at Fernwood Farmstead in Brockway on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Gates open at 4 p.m., with live music onstage from 5 p.m. until dusk, featuring ‘Cory Monaco’s’ “Classic & Southern Rock,” then the “Psychedelic Americana” of ‘The Keep It Downs’. After dark, there will be a screening of short films from the four corners of the earth.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos