BROCKWAY — NAFCo, the Northern Appalachian Film Collective, will present the third part of the ROCK’n’REEL Music & Film Festival series at Fernwood Farmstead in Brockway on Saturday, Aug. 20.
Gates open at 4 p.m., with live music onstage from 5 p.m. until dusk, featuring ‘Cory Monaco’s’ “Classic & Southern Rock,” then the “Psychedelic Americana” of ‘The Keep It Downs’. After dark, there will be a screening of short films from the four corners of the earth.
Admission is free. Food and drink vendors will be present, and canned and bottled alcoholic beverages will be available with donations to NAFCo. Games and activities will be available for the whole family, so please bring your lawn chair, blanket and good vibrations to ROCK’n’REEL at Fernwood Farmstead, located at 393 Neiger Road in Brockway on Aug. 20t. More information can be found at NAFCo.org, and FernwoodFarmstead.com, or call Producer James Neiger at 814-505-4148.