BROOKVILLE — The E. M. “Jack” and Jean Parker Archives Center in Brookville will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 15.
The archives contain the county’s many treasures which have been donated over the years. “They are here for you to see and learn about in our exhibits, as well as for research purposes,” Kat Lyons, operations director for the Jefferson County History Center, said.
“This year-long project was overseen by Ken Burkett, JCHC executive director since 2008, who had the vision to plan the move from the former archives buildings on Jefferson Street and lay out the shelving and storage platforms needed and the office/work area and research space in the new building,” she said.
Eric Armstrong, board president, drew up the engineer blueprints. Wayne Kocher, JCHC member, donated his time to build all of the platforms and bookcases and helped move heavy furniture. Tracy Zents, vice president, helped with keeping track of renovation and construction. Board member Larry Anthony also helped move the heavier collections. “Pathstones archives crew, our intern and some of the Brookville Area Jr/Sr High wrestling team volunteers helped move the collections as well,” she said.
The new archives center is located at 314 North Pickering Street, next to the old Brookville Cemetery.
The grand opening will include guest speakers, signage dedication and light refreshments. Those planning to attend must RSVP by July 10 by calling 814-849-0077, by email to klyons-jchc@windstream.com or stop in at the History Center on Main Street.