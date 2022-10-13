BROOKVILLE — The first service in Brookville’s newest church will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Light House Baptist Church of Brookville will open its doors at 73 South White St., Suite 3 in the former Wasko Building. Pastor Ken Shirey welcomes all to attend. An evening service will begin at 6 p.m.
Pastor Shirey has been active in the ministry for 45 years, most recently as a church planter.
He started “the church down on Route 68 between Sligo and Clarion. It’s called Bethel Baptist Church. For the last 25 years I’ve been in Oklahoma, starting churches and helping small churches grow.”
Looking back to the early 1990s, he said, “I guess I was spiritually naive as to what the Lord wanted me to do. I thought I would stay in that church until I retired. He had different plans. Now I understand I am not a long-term pastor, I am a church planter. I get churches started then pray that God will send a man to be the long-term pastor. Thirty-some years ago I was to be in Brookville, and I went a different direction. Due to circumstances in life, here I am.”
Pastor Shirey is also planning a series of special services to be held October 27-30. Services will begin at 7 p.m. daily, with Sunday’s services at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The messages for the special services will be: Take My Temperature, October 26; Brookville O Brookville!, October 27; How Does She Look?, October 28; Does Character Count?, October 29; Jesus Is Coming! and Disconnected!, October 30.