BROOKVILLE — New grants which have recently become available are opening doors for the Brookville Municipal Authority to get started on projects sooner than later.
Tuesday afternoon the authority approved resolutions to apply for grants for four projects under the Statewide Local Share Assessment, which provides grants for construction/infrastructure projects up to $1 million. There is not a limit on how many applications can be submitted.
Engineer Steve Gibson told the authority “we wanted to do a couple with different price points, a couple smaller ones, one in the middle and a larger one.” The projects recommended, and approved by the authority, are:
- The Roseville water booster pump station emergency generator installation. “Currently we just have a portable generator hook-up; this would guarantee we have reliable stand-by power,” Gibson said.
- A new front-end loader for the wastewater plant for handling the sludge, for off-loading and basically transporting sludge to the dumpster. This would replace the existing skid steer at the plant.
- Replacement windows and doors at the old water and sewer plant buildings, which are now being refurbished for future use. Gibson said new windows would improve the overall efficiency of the buildings.
- Replacement for the Northfork drive line 12-inch waterline, which extends from Water Plant Road across the North Fork to the High Street connection. This project has been “discussed several times in the last couple years and it is one of the more high priority projects as far as capital improvements,” Gibson said.
Gibson said if any or all of the projects are approved, the funding would be 100 percent grant money, with no matching funds required.
Commissioner’s report
Water commissioner Aaron Haines reported on the work accomplished in 2021.
Among the projects completed for the collection system were the installation of 15 new manholes, eight manholes were raised and standardized for paving projects, 600 feet of six-inch force main was replaced during the construction of the new Dollar General store, 230 feet of clay pipe was replaced in various locations, two new commercial and two new residential taps were added, 430 feet of clay line on Jenks Street was slip-lined, 4.500 feet of sewer line was televised for suspected problems and 6,000 feet of sewer main was cleaned.
For the distribution system leaks in 15 service lines were repaired and leaks in 18 main lines were repaired.
Haines said “one of the bigger things to come up is that it is time to begin replacing the membrane skids at the water plant. We have money earmarked for that. The price just jumped for the membranes, and we want to jump on it.”
There are three skids in the plant, and each skid has 60 modules. “The goal is to get all three skids replaced in three consecutive years, starting this year,” Gibson said.
Other action
- Gibson said two other grant opportunities have recently become available. A grant program from EPA is focused on reducing lead exposure in drinking water and CDBG funding is available for non-entitlement projects. “Aaron and I will fine-tune” our discussion and make recommendations at the April meeting.
- The authority authorized the finance committee to review current interest rates and renew a sewer department CD.
- Approved was the solicitor’s legal services agreement required by Pennvest for the Main Street waterline project.
The next meeting of the Brookville Municipal Authority will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 12, in the Borough Complex.