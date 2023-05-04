BROOKVILLE — A glimpse into the future of new technology being developed at Penn State University was presented at the annual dinner meeting of Penn State Extension, Jefferson County.
The guest speaker was Jim Ladlee, who said he is "a farm boy who grew up near Smethport milking cows. I have a strong background in agriculture and that is what has grounded me during my entire career."
"We are here tonight because of the Land Grant Mission," signed into law in 1862 by President Lincoln. "I am always thrilled to be able to talk about why that mission is important," he said. "You are all a part of that mission every day. The Extension portion of that mission is about taking things beyond the university walls, trying new things, seeing what's working and taking it out into the communities. That is what makes Extension so special — with the work that we do, we get to do new things every day. We get to work with what is important to you and how can we make that better. Teaching, research and Extension work are what make the Land Grant Mission."
Ladlee gave a brief overview of thee advanced and emerging technologies that are being developed at Penn State: Block chain, augmented reality and broadband. He said the focus of the development is to learn how these technologies can be used to help farmers and agriculture.
"We are not forcing people to use technology," he said. "Our goal is to find technology solutions that will benefit you in a way that you think will be appropriate for you. We want it to be something people can use every single day."
- Block chain — He said, "we are looking for ways to take all the information that is available and make it available in a way that farmers can make easy decisions. We are not talking about Bitcoin; we are talking about block chain for business, specifically for agriculture." From a farmer's perspective, "the farmer would have control have the data, the farmer would decide how to use the data. It is a highly-encrypted system, almost impossible to hack. It has a lot of potential advantages for agriculture."
- Augmented reality — "Augmented reality keeps you in the real world," he said. "We are very interested in knowing about those things that can help support businesses' efficiency and competitiveness, using something that keeps you in the real world. We are working on those types of applications, even as we speak. The reason we are so interested is because automotive industry, military, NASA are already using this." He said one area of research is focusing on crops that can be grown under solar panels.
- Broadband — "One of my proudest moments is our work with broadband," he said. "We currently have two contracts. One is with the Pennsylvania State Broadband Authority, trying to find as many unserved people as possible who don't have broadband ability in the Commonwealth." He said Penn State is currently creating a map showing broadband availability in the state. "I was just told the other day that Pennsylvania had the third most challenges submitted to the FCC by individuals across the state."
"We also are developing a national broadband map for the Rockefeller Foundation. This map will give a lot of tools to find unserved audiences, people without broadband," he said.
Ladlee said he is "thankful for the (Extension) staff you have, for the volunteers, elected officials you have. I'm thankful for the people who have invested so much in Extension and, maybe knowingly or unknowingly, that Land Grant Mission that is part of our every day work. It makes a positive difference."
Robert Dickinson, client relationship manager, reviewed workshops that have been held in Jefferson County this year. Since January Extension has presented more than 50 workshops. "When we went into COVID, we had to pivot and go online. In a transition that worked very well, we are still capitalizing on that. In Jefferson County this year we had over 255 people take webinars. We are now back in-person, but when you have a webinar that you know will never come to Jefferson County, that's one more person that had that opportunity." He mentioned that top webinars have included suicide prevention training, beekeeping, plugging idle and orphan wells, and private water supply education.
Dickinson also talked briefly about upcoming events, including Ag Progressive Safety Days, the Jefferson County Fair, ServSafe training and demonstration gardens.
"The purpose of Extension is education. We are fortunate that we have education at a local level, at a regional level and at the state level," he said.
Tara Murdock, associate director of client relations at Penn State, introduced Katherine Cason, Penn State Extension interim director and Associate Dean of the college of Agriculture. "She has grown up in Extension; her family is rooted in Extension. We have already started listing priorities and what that means to counties across the state."
Murdock concluded her comments with a call to action. Noting a smaller attendance at the dinner, she said, "Next year bring a friend. There is something for everyone in Extension. Let's fill this room and generate some enthusiasm and celebrate the work that we are doing together."