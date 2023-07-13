RIDGWAY – The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission recently announced there will be a meeting at the DuBois Mall to engage the community in discussions about broadband use and experiences.
The meeting will also provide information about the commonwealth’s work to develop an action plan to ensure equitable, affordable broadband access for all residents, businesses and communities. Those interested in participating are invited to join the meeting scheduled for 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 18, in the DuBois Mall meeting room across from the GNC store at 5522 Shaffer Rd.
Executive Director Jim Chorney said, “Access to broadband is no longer a luxury, but a necessity for every individual and community in the region. It goes beyond connectivity; it is the key that creates opportunities and paves the way for knowledge and economic growth throughout the commonwealth.”
The North Central PA Regional Planning and Development Commission’s meeting is part of a larger strategic effort led by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA). Through a robust meeting series, the PBDA will connect with a diverse array of Pennsylvanians and use the public input to help develop plans to address broadband service needs in unserved and underserved communities. The plans will help ensure everyone has the skills, technology and capacity needed to benefit from a digital economy.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, authorized a $65 billion investment into broadband to close the digital divide. Pennsylvania is guaranteed a minimum of $100 million and is expected to receive hundreds of millions in additional funding through formula or competitive funding opportunities. The community meetings are critical to the planning process and will help inform Pennsylvania’s path forward when the commonwealth secures funding and implements the plans.
For more information about the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority (PBDA) and the upcoming community engagement activities, visit the PBDA’s website.