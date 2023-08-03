BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, August 7 — Roast beef with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, wheat bread and pudding.
Tuesday, August 8 — Seafood salt over mixed greens with tomato, bean soup, crackers, dinner roll and pineapple.
Wednesday, August 9 — Bbq chicken breast, brown rice, carrots, wheat bread and orange.
Thursday, August 10 — Western omelet, sausage patty, breakfast potatoes, English muffin with jelly and apple juice.
Friday, August 11 — Hot dog, sauerkraut, cheesy potatoes, hot dog roll andpineappl and mandarin oranges.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.