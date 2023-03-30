BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, April 3 — Parmesan chicken over lemon asparagus pasta, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread and apple crisp.

Tuesday, April 4 — Sweet and sour pork, rice, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Wednesday, April 5 — Stuffed pepper with sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, coin carrots, white bread and pudding.

Thursday, April 6 — Baked ham, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner roll and mandarin orange cake.

Friday, April 7 — Good Friday. All centers closed.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

