BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.

Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.

Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:

Monday, March 27 — Chicken marsala, rice pilaf, broccoli and cauliflower blend, wheat bread and fresh fruit.

Tuesday, March 28 — Baked cabbage roll with tomato sauce, garlic whipped potatoes, carrots, dinner roll and fresh fruit.

Wednesday, March 29 — Hot dog and roll, cheesy potatoes, pineapple and mandarin oranges, coleslaw and chili with crackers.

Thursday, March 30 — Salisbury steak with gravy, baked potato with margarine, broccoli, wheat bread and gelatin.

Friday, March 31 — Tomato basil penne pasta with shredded cheese, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread and fresh fruit.

Activities

Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.

Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.

Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.

Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.

Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.

Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.

