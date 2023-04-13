BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, April 17 — Warm roast beef sandwich with mozzarella, roasted parmesan redskins, carrots and banana.
Tuesday, April 18 — Chicken parmesan with shredded cheese, rotini with sauce, tossed salad with tomato, Italian bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday, April 19 — Cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato, creamy potato sou, crackers, hamburger roll, fresh fruit and baked beans.
Thursday, April 20 — Open-faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn, white bread and cookie.
Friday, April 21 — Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing, pickled diced beats, breadstick and poke cake.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.