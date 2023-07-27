BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County Area Agency on Aging continues to serve meals for dine-in or take-out at its senior centers. Limited activities are also being held.
Meals must be ordered one day in advance; the cost is $2.50.
Following is the menu for the lunches which will be served next week in the Older American Social Centers:
Monday, July 31 — Open faced turkey sandwich with gravy, whipped potatoes with chives, sweet corn and cookie.
Tuesday, August 1 — Chicken, spinach and cranberry salad with dressing and hard-boiled egg; pickled diced beets, breadstick and poke cake.
Wednesday, August 2 — Swiss steak with onion gravy, whipped potatoes, diced carrots, wheat bread and blushed pears.
Thursday, August 3 — Sweet and sour prior loin, buttered noodles, Island Blend vegetables, fresh fruit and cookie.
Friday, August 4 — Burgundy glazed meatballs, rice, roasted Brussels sprouts, wheat bread and mandarin oranges.
Activities
Monday and Friday – Bingo, 9 a.m.
Monday and Wednesday – Healthy Steps in Motion, 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday and Thursday – Gentle chair yoga from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Class is limited to 10 persons; call to sign up.
Tuesday – Scrabble, 10 a.m.
Wednesday — Woodcarving, 9 a.m.
Thursday — Veterans meet for coffee at 9 a.m.
Call Heritage House at 814-849-3391 for more information.