(Back from left) Jack Monnoyer, Ron Monnoyer, Terry Hockinson and (front) Evan Say with the Ohnahdagon Society give Don Musgrave a check to benefit the Brookville Area Food Pantry.

BROOKVILLE — The Ohnahdagon Society recently donated $3,330 to the Brookville Area Food Pantry and Jefferson County Youth Field Days from its annual golf scramble.

The Hi-Level Golf Course at Kossuth was the site of the 14th annual Ohnahdagon Society Memorial Golf Scramble. The society donated all the proceeds from the golf outing to the food pantry and youth field days. The society has been donating the money from its fundraiser to the food pantry every year since it started.

