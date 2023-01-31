SUMMERVILLE — A Summerville man is dead and a second is in the Clarion County Jail following an altercation that involved a gun on Sunday morning.
Jeremy Raymond Dailey, 46, of Summerville, was jailed in the Clarion County jail on homicide charges without bond. Victim Thomas Kemmer, 74, also of Summerville, was pronounced dead after allegedly being shot by Dailey during an altercation.
According to Clarion based state police, the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning, when Dailey entered Kemmer’s residence and the altercation ensued.
During the argument, Dailey obtained a handgun and shot Kemmer, who was later pronounced dead by the Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker.
Following an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion District Attorney’s Office, and Coroner Shingledecker, homicide charges were filed against Dailey.
Dailey is being held in the CCJ pending a preliminary hearing. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police, Clarion Station at 814-226-1710.