BROOKVILLE — Offering a new experience for candy lovers, Open Arms Farmacy is now open at 188 Main St. in Brookville.
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies were held by the Chamber of Commerce Friday morning for the new store, which offers freeze-dried and nostalgic candies, and a line of soda in a variety of flavors branded for Brookville.
Open Arms Farmacy in Brookville is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturdays.
“Our specialty is a wide variety of freeze-dried candy, and we also carry nostalgic candy, the kinds people grew up with, like teaberry and Black Jack gum,” store manager Anthony Spader, of Punxsutawney, said.
He said some of the freeze-dried candies “are ones people might have tried before.” Popular choices include freeze-dried Skittles and peach rings. Freeze-drying the candy “makes sweet things sweeter and sour things more sour,” he said. “It also changes the texture. Instead of a candy being chewy, it is crunchy.”
The store also carries a special line of soda, available in several flavors, branded specially for Brookville.
Spader anticipates that “in the fall we will be offering freeze-dried candy corn and freeze-dried marshmallows. We also have peppermint and salt water taffy.
Spader said the business started “a few years ago when the owner, Rob Black, started manufacturing, I believe it was late 2019 or early 2020. He started out with two or three machines.” The business, which quickly became an overnight success through social media, started out as a personal hobby to preserve food grown in the garden. The freeze-drying process removes moisture by freezing a product to preserve persihable foods and extend their shelf life, the same process used by NASA.
The business quickly grew to 14 machines in a commercial kitchen to keep up with the demand of distributors, including The Altoona Curve and thecandyspace.com.
Spader said when Black turned to full-time manufacturing, “I bought out his whole store front, so everything that he had in his store I have in my Punxsy location.”
Open Arms Farmacy also offers fundraising, concession and wholesale opportunities.
Spader also sells the freeze-dried candy at his stores at 214 West Mahoning St. in Punxsutawney and at 351 West Long Ave. in DuBois. He also hopes to have a table at the Autumn Leaf Festival next month in Clarion.