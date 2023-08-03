BROOKVILLE — Tensions between the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau (PAGO) and Jefferson County reached new levels as PAGO took matters into its own hands and issued termination letters for Jefferson and Clarion counties during Jefferson’s decertification process.
The Clarion County Commissioners recently announced they received a letter terminating PAGO as the county’s tourism promotion agency effective July 31.
In a story by the Leader-Vindicator, a sister publication of the Courier Express, the commissioners announced receiving the letter from Shumaker Williams P.C., the law firm representing PAGO, at their July 25 meeting.
Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan is quoted in the article, saying that Jefferson County received a similar letter the same morning.
“I don’t understand why they would cut out their two largest contributors,” he said.
In a statement issued Wednesday morning, PAGO Executive Director John Straitiff said the tourism agency “has made every effort to work with the Clarion and Jefferson county commissioners,” according to the Leader-Vindicator article.
“The counties still have not released fourth-quarter 2022 or first-quarter 2023 hotel tax collections. These taxes are designated to be used for tourism marketing, and are collected by lodging providers in each county from visitors staying overnight in their facilities, not from county residents,” Straitiff said. “Due to irreconcilable differences, the board decided it was in the best interest of all parties involved to end the relationships, effective July 31.”
The Courier Express later reached out to the Jefferson County Commissioners for comment on the situation, and to confirm if a letter was received from PAGO.
Jefferson County Commissioner Scott North confirmed the county received correspondence from PAGO’s legal counsel, which indicated “their desire to end services as the tourist agency.” He then provided a response to the situation, and plan moving forward on behalf of the Board of Commissioners.
Jefferson County has begun the process to decertify PAGO as its TPA, and has been waiting to receive votes of approval or denial from the municipalities in the county.
“The commissioners are continuing to communicate with our municipalities in the decertification process,” North said.
As of Monday evening, 25 of the 34 municipalities have taken action to support decertification.
“The commissioners are committed to completing the process,” said North, to give every municipality the opportunity to be heard. They are giving the final nine municipalities time to make a decision.
“Jefferson County continues to move forward on tourism focused on our county. Next week, the commissioners along with a team of local community members will be meeting with marketing firms to discuss next steps on branding and tourism development,” North said.
The county has received proposals from three firms suggesting ways to capitalize on the tourism potential of the area. North said the commissioners will, in turn, develop a long term plan for growth to offer the best experience possible for Jefferson County visitors.