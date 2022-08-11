DuBOIS – Penn Highlands Healthcare continues to grow its pharmacy footprint by welcoming Brockway Drug as its newest pharmacy partner.

“We are pleased to offer residents of Brockway and surrounding areas with an expanded continuum of care by integrating Brockway Drug into our health system,” said Penn Highlands Healthcare CEO Steven M. Fontaine. “For 60 years, they have been providing expert pharmaceutical care and related services to the community and we look forward to helping to enrich that relationship.”

