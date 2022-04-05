DuBOIS — Women face some serious health risks — among them is the possibility of developing breast and cervical cancers.
Breast Care Services at Penn Highlands DuBois and Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN are conducting a free breast and cervical screening to help promote women’s health and breast cancer awareness. The event will be held on Wednesday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Imaging Services Suite in the Penn Highlands DuBois Medical Arts Building, 145 Hospital Ave., DuBois, Pennsylvania.
“During the past two years, many women delayed having mammograms and pap tests due to the pandemic — it was the ‘easy button’ to avoid the screenings,” said Lisa Jaramillo, DO, an obstetrician/gynecologist with Penn Highlands Life’s Journey OB/GYN. “However, it is important to resume these screenings because mammograms and pap tests at recommended intervals, can help detect those cancers in their early stages when they are most treatable.”
A free clinical breast exam, mammogram, pelvic exam and pap smear are available to women with or without insurance who meet eligibility requirements.
To schedule an appointment, call 888-920-4636.
For more information, contact Registered Nurse Danielle Assalone at 814-371-1900.