BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County, Penn State Extension Office will hold its annual dinner meeting on Monday, May 1, at the Roseville Grange.
The evening will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a meet and greet, followed by dinner at 6 p.m . Following dinner the speaker for the evening will be James Ladlee, Penn State Extension state program leader for Emerging and Advanced Technology and co-director of the Penn State Marcellus Center for Outreach and Research. He will discuss the development and implementation of programs focused on Emerging Technologies within Agriculture. Supporters and volunteers will also be recognized during the program..
Reservation is required to attend this dinner, by calling Extension Customer Service 1-877-345-0691; go to this link https://extension.psu.edu/annual-meeting-jefferson;l or stop in the office for assistance. When registering, you will make the meal selection for you and any guests attending with you. The meal choice is either stuffed chicken breast or stuffed pork chop. You will also be requested to make payment for meals at the time of registration. Registration must be made by Wednesday, April 12. There will be no reservations taken beyond this date.
Penn State Extension in Jefferson County is located in the Parker P Blood Block Building, 186 Main Street, Suite 3, Brookville, PA 15825, phone number 814-849-7361.