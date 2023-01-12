HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos