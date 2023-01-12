HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, through Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.