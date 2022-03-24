BROOKVILLE — “You can choose to be a champion or you can choose to be a victim” was the message educator Phil Campbell gave to students attending the leadership conference last week at Brookville Area High School.
He said the conference “is all about you, all about your school.” Through sharing activities, “hopefully we will come up with an action code you can take back to your school to make it the most inclusive place it can possibly be. You are here right now because you are a leader on your campus, because you are an influencer on your campus.”
Relating experiences he had in various athletic and school events, Campbell said, “We are in the process of coming out of the three craziest school years, the most insane school years, the most challenging school years in the history of ever. What are we going to do with that experience moving forward?”
He talked about a student he met in Virginia “a couple of years ago. I had an email from that young man, thanking me for taking time to come to his school and share ideas. He ended his email with this line, something I’ll never forget: ‘You made me feel like I could do anything, and I’m just average.’ On one hand it was very humbling to know that something that had come out of my mouth could have that kind of impact on that young man. On the other hand it breaks my heart to know that young man believes he is just average.”
Campbell said, “It breaks my heart to know there are people in this room that think they are just average. Hear me when I say this: There is not a single person in here right now that is ‘just’ anything, let alone just average. If there is anything great, anything good that has come out of this pandemic, I think it has been the path towards normalizing the conversation around mental health and social and emotional well-being. It has always been a big issue, but COVID has brought it to the forefront. It’s okay to not be okay, and that’s hard to admit when you are struggling. The important part is that you let someone else know when you are struggling.”
He asked the students, “I’m just average. Where does that mentality come from? A lot of it has to do with the way we are raised. How often do you use that phrase, ‘I’m just . . .’? Fill in the blank with whatever you believe. I’m just.”
Telling the story of an eight-year-old striking out at a ball game, he said, “A lot of us don’t know how to handle failure. Understand this. You are going to fail. You are going to fail over and over and over again. I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have failed in my life. The question becomes, how do you handle that failure?”
Campbell told his audience the differences between winners and losers. “Losers dwell on failure; they can’t move forward. They can’t take risks, because all they can think about is that time that they failed. Losers love to make excuses. It’s always somebody else’s fault. Winners handle failure by using it to learn, to grow, to become better, As we talk about winners and losers, which one best describes you? Which one describes that group of people you surround yourself with?
“You can’t love others with a broken heart, so what are you doing to take care of you? You have to build ‘you time’ into your calendar, whatever it is that makes your heart happy. Every single day that you wake up you have a choice. You can choose to be a champion or you can choose to be a victim. My hope for every single one of you is that every day you wake up you choose to be a champion.
“Show me your circle of friends and I’ll show you your future,” he said. “Are those people genuinely happy for you? Do they encourage you to chase your dreams? When you live your life for someone else, you give away the key to your happiness.”
Campbell also had a message for educators. He said his young son “loves school with a passion. In Tennessee we start state testing in the third grade. Three years ago I watched as he and his classmates went through their benchmark testing, for two weeks straight. And I watched as his candle that burns so brightly for school and learning started to flicker in the wind a little bit. I think about it all the time. Why do we do that? Why is our system the way it is?”
To the students he said, “A test score does not define you. It didn’t define you yesterday, it doesn’t define you today and it won’t define you tomorrow. Don’t let anybody tell you differently. But if your name is attached to it, pour your heart and soul into it. That’s called pride. But I will say the results of those tests will not dictate the level of success you can have in your life.”
To the educators he added, “I understand the pressure that we are under from federal legislation, from state legislation. Test scores, test scores, I get it. But at some point in your career you have to make a decision: are you going to teach to these tests or are you going to teach to the hearts of these young people you work with every single day? In my experience, when you teach to the heart, those test scores will soon take care of themselves.”
Concluding his presentation, Campbell cautioned the students to avoid stereotypes. “Why do we look at people and treat them according to what we see?” he asked. “Society has a way of trying to pull us down and drag us through the mud. Avoid stereotypes.
“Every single person on your campus matters. They have value. They bring something to the table. Learn to cheer for others, genuinely cheering for others to become successful. Be willing to take chances. That’s what makes a great leader. Legendary leaders find a way to celebrate everyone,” he said.