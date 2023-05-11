BROOKVILLE — In light of International Search and Rescue Dog Day, the Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit hosted a Spring Seminar in Jefferson County and surrounding areas. This entailed a PowerPoint presentation, followed by all-day trainings throughout the last weekend of April.
The nonprofit organization “assists emergency personnel in locating missing and/or lost persons,” said Lyndsey Moore, the unit’s secretary and public relations coordinator.
The unit covers Jefferson and surrounding counties, but will also travel nationwide if requested, and depending on availability of group members.
Active K9 members, or handlers, “run” the dogs, said Moore. K9 team duties include “man trailing, air scenting and Human Remain Detection (HRD),” she said.
“Flanker members” assist the K9 team by handling radio communication, Moore noted, and assisting in land navigation, among other tasks.
The unit currently has around 17 active K9 members, and seven social members. Social members help with events such as practices, seminars, training, searches and fundraising.
The Spring Seminar activities, which included trainings April 27 through April 30, took place in the Brookville, Reynoldsville, Hazel and DuBois areas, Moore said.
“When we say we couldn’t do this without community support, we truly mean it,” she said. “K9 teams got to practice air scenting and man trailing in these communities.”
International Search and Rescue Dog Day was declared in 2008, and has been observed annually the last Sunday in April, according to the International Days website. These dogs save countless lives in the face of disaster, including braving storms, fires, floods, blizzards and more.
Participation in the PCK9SU is always welcomed and encouraged, Moore added.
“If you love the outdoors and enjoy mapping and compass work, we can put you to work,” she said.
She also noted that anyone with radio handling/communication skills would be of much help.
“If you enjoy helping community members in distress and love dogs, we would be happy to have you,” Moore said.
Social members are also welcome to attend meetings, as the unit needs ideas/help with fundraising efforts.
“Really, there is something for somebody.”
Upcoming events
The PCK9SU will be hosting a “PAW-ghetti Dinner” on May 27 at Brookville Church of God from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will also be a Chinese auction and bake sale. Proceeds benefit the organization and its efforts.
The unit will also be hosting its second annual First Responders Day Aug. 19 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
“First Responders Day is an out-of-pocket expense, as we are wanting to educate the public about first responders and give back to the community,” Moore noted. “We are looking for emergency personnel to attend, as well as vendors.”
The PCK9SU will also host a couple of events during the Brookville Laurel Festival in June.