BROOKVILLE — The Pine Creek K-9 Search Unit hosted the inaugural First Responders Day at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds Sunday.
Area first responders of all departments were welcomed to attend the event for exposure and to fundraise, while answering questions from the public.
“The idea behind it is to get the public more informed on what all we do, the fire departments, police. Membership recruitment type of stuff. I guess that was originally the goal was to get more members to join,” said A.J. Moore, member of the K-9 unit.
There were other search and rescue units, fire and police departments invited to attend. Some of the groups included Cherry Tree Volunteer Fire Department from Franklin and Elkland Search and Rescue from St. Marys.
Moore confirmed the Pine Creek K-9 Unit is already planning on hosting the day again next year and hoping to expand.
“Next year, we want to expand it a little more, have the fire departments do games and demonstrations and stuff. Have the kids involved with that. Grow this as we go,” Moore said.
There were six area fire departments in attendance, all bringing at least one truck to open up for the public to explore. Moore said he is hoping to double the size of the event next year.
Pine Creek K-9 had a handful of their 13 search dogs at the event, willing to do demonstrations with them. The dogs were a popular attraction of the day, drawing much attention from the children.
“We’re always looking for people. You don’t have to have a dog. We’re always looking for social members to sell tickets, help hide from the dogs. Social members can be the executive part of the team like president, vice president,” Moore said.
These members can also still assist on calls with the team, helping to run the radios. Social members can also help with exposure by attending some of the events the team is invited to.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission and Pennsylvania State Police also attended. The Game Commission brought a bear trap with them for people to inspect. PSP had a table, and around mid-afternoon, landed a helicopter in the field next to the fire trucks.
The team was recently called out to Meadville, and will go anywhere they are called to. All of their dogs are trained through the International Bloodhound Training Institute. The team has main trailing and air scent dogs.
“Trying to communicate with your dog is the hardest part. They can’t talk, obviously. So for us to try to figure out what they’re saying, and us to communicate to them what we’re trying to tell them, that’s what we’re essentially learning how to do,” Moore said.