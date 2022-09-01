BROOKVILLE — Pink Missie’s This and That celebrated a re-grand opening Monday morning for the opening of the store in its new Main Street location.
Shop owner Melissa Becker said she hoped to have her store on Main Street from the beginning, but found the space on Pickering Street before a place opened on Main Street. With the space opening up, she was happy to move her shop the short distance for a Main Street storefront.
“I wanted up on Main Street for more traffic, even though it was good down there, the way it was it’s down the hill and you couldn’t really see anything,” Becker said.
She likes there will be more visibility with this location, and she said the door to the shop is larger in this building. This will make moving some of her larger furniture easier than in the last location.
Members of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce gathered at the shop’s new store front at 168 Main St. for a ribbon cutting. Chamber President Adriana Rubino said the chamber is happy to welcome Becker and her shop to Main Street.
Pink Missie’s is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays.