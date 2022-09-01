BROOKVILLE — Pink Missie’s This and That celebrated a re-grand opening Monday morning for the opening of the store in its new Main Street location.

Shop owner Melissa Becker said she hoped to have her store on Main Street from the beginning, but found the space on Pickering Street before a place opened on Main Street. With the space opening up, she was happy to move her shop the short distance for a Main Street storefront.

