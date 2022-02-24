BROOKVILLE — Pink Missie’s This and That is another example of the COVID-19 pandemic giving the final push for someone to follow their dreams, this time Melissa Becker, who had a store under the same name before but lost it in a fire.
Becker had Pink Missie’s This and That in DuBois on West Washington next to the railroad tracks about 14 years ago. She was in a store Bukouski’s Now and Then, and told the owner if they ever sold, she would be interested. A few years later, she got the call. Pink Missie’s was born, and was her dream come true for three and half years. Then, the fire in the building happened.
“It tore my heart out when the fire happened. I had bad dreams about it for a long time,” Becker said. “This time I said I’m ready, it’s time. It’s time I want to do something different.”
She said after that, it just wasn’t the right time to try to open another business. She moved to Brookville and started working in hospitality, and it wasn’t until 2020 she decided she wanted to try opening a business again. She has a history of working sales jobs, something she has always enjoyed.
“When COVID hit and I was just ready to do something… Finally I said this is what I want” Becker said. “This time I told my husband I just wanted to do something I love, the French Provincial, the shabby chic, the French country, all that kind of stuff.”
She said her husband’s support has been a major factor in her making the jump back into another business, and choosing to sell more of what she loves.
The inside of the store is similar to the inside of her house as what she sells now overlaps with her own taste in decor and furniture. She joked that her children say coming to the store is like going over to her house.
While the first store was more antiques based, the new Pink Missie’s has some antiques, but a wide variety of other wares that fall into the “This and That” name. She offers a lot of Victorian style furniture and decor, something she has had a passion for since she was a child.
“The maximalist, that’s me. I’m no minimalist at all… I like being surrounded by my stuff that I love and I like looking at it, it makes me happy, and that’s what your house should be. If it doesn’t make you happy when you look at something then what’s the use in having it?” Becker said. “I just think that everything should be beautiful. I think that everybody needs some beautiful things in their life, and to make them feel beautiful.”
She also has some gift-like items, like her popular “Hometown Candles” that she keeps stocked with the names of towns all around the area, and touchstone crystal jewelry and others. Another popular item she has is the Kitkat clock that she says she gets a lot of comments on.
“A lot of people had one when they were growing up or they knew somebody that had one when they were growing up,” Becker said. “It’s still the same manufacturer but now they’re battery operated and they come in tons of colors and patterns.”
She said that while she loves her Victorian style everything, she also likes some “quirky” things too, like the Kitkat clocks.
“I try to get stuff that’s USA made. A lot of my jewelry is USA made… I try to get things that are hometown themed too, and things made in the United States from different vendors that I do get stuff from,” Becker said.
Along with the USA made, she tries to keep any business she does local, using a local framer, a local woman who makes doilies, and another local woman who repairs lampshades for her.
She also will occasionally get a piece of furniture that she upcycles with some work and a fresh coat of paint and touch ups. She said
“I just want to bring some beautiful pieces in for people. I go shopping all over for them, up to New York, Ohio, all around here and look for unique things that you don’t see everywhere,” Becker said.
The store has been open just short of a year, and she said the store has been well received by the community. The variety of decorations and gift-like items offers people plenty of reasons to stop in. She also is constantly putting new pieces out as she sells something.
“All the other dealers and stuff up town are nice too, we send each other customers, and that’s the only way the community works,” Becker said.
She is also a strong believer that there are some things that can’t be bought online, and likes to offer a shop that people can come look at what she has to offer in person.
“A saying me and my girlfriend use all the time is ‘there’s stuff that I want that I didn’t know I wanted yet until I saw it,’” Becker said.
She will also help anyone who wants help with home decor, and will go out to their homes to help them plan and decorate and arrange furniture. She was featured in magazines by Harris Publishing in New York several years ago when she entered photos of her own home in a home decorating contest.
Pink Missie’s is open Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m to 3 p.m. during the winter. The store is also on Facebook as Pink Missie’s This and That, where she shares as she gets new pieces or has sales.