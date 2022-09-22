BROOKVILLE — Although he died at age 25, Brookville’s Earle Sandt left a legacy that continues to fascinate people.

Lewis Earle Sandt was born May 18, 1888, in Brookville and moved to Erie in 1908 with his brother, Walter. As they worked on repairing motorcycles and automobiles, he became interested in the mechanics of aviation. He purchased his first airplane for $4,500 and made his first public flight in Erie on the day before Thanksgiving in 1911, when he successfully traveled 45 feet along the Erie lakefront before crashing.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos