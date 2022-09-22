BROOKVILLE — Although he died at age 25, Brookville’s Earle Sandt left a legacy that continues to fascinate people.
Lewis Earle Sandt was born May 18, 1888, in Brookville and moved to Erie in 1908 with his brother, Walter. As they worked on repairing motorcycles and automobiles, he became interested in the mechanics of aviation. He purchased his first airplane for $4,500 and made his first public flight in Erie on the day before Thanksgiving in 1911, when he successfully traveled 45 feet along the Erie lakefront before crashing.
Sandt became the first American pilot to make an international flight, when he flew across Lake Erie to Long Point, Ontario, on February 20, 1912, “fifty years to the day” when astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit the earth.
Although best known for his flight across Lake Erie, Sandt had several other achievements. Four months later he became the first person to fly over the city of Pittsburgh. In August 1912 he became the first person to fly airmail in the state of Ohio.
Sandt died June 22, 1913, from lockjaw after breaking his leg in a plane crash at Grove City.
Sandt’s story is being told in a new book, to be published later this year. Writing the story that has intrigued him is Paul Beck, of Pittsburgh.
Beck said he “first learned about Earle Sandt while reading an article that I came across in a roll of microfilm that I was searching for another project. I was puzzled. All my life I had lived in Pittsburgh and, even with my interest in history, including reading many books about Pittsburgh, I never heard of Earle Sandt. The fact that Earle flew over the City of Pittsburgh on my birthday, June 15, added to my interest.”
After continuing to research the achievements of the young aviator on microfilm and the Internet, Beck said he became “so impressed with Earle’s adventures that I decided to try to write his story.”
Within a short time of deciding to write Sandt’s biography, Beck said he “had a preliminary draft which a couple of friends helped me to edit. I also received good advice on how to improve my manuscript with the suggestions of Carole Briggs at the Jefferson County Historical Society. I continued to seek additional information and photos from historical societies in areas where Earle flew. In the process of my research and writing, I had the opportunity of meeting John Brown, early aviation researcher, who lives in Germany. Our friendship has resulted in mutually beneficial research. In this past year, John helped me to edit the book.”
As he continues his research and writing, Beck has stayed in touch with people in Brookville. “Eric Armstrong from the Jefferson County History Center in Brookville has created a masterful layout of the book and has added many additional photos. A great number of these photos have been generously shared by David Taylor, Earle Sandt’s great nephew.”
Beck came to Brookville last week to meet with Taylor. He was also able to visit the Sandt house on South Pickering Street and the Brookville Cemetery
“Beck has put together a remarkable biography of my great uncle, who was my grandfather’s younger brother and died as a result of one of his many of his crashes, in 1913 at the age of 25,” Taylor said. “Beck has researched far and beyond the other writings about Sandt, the first of which was written in the 1930s by my aunt, Mary Margaret Sandt, Earle’s niece. Then in the 1980s, my son, Chris Taylor’s, more in-depth study of his great-great uncle Earle, “Straight A’s in Aviation” was a sixth grade History Day paper that was published in the Journal of Erie Studies.”
“Sandt faced the challenge of the air and fragile nature of his airplane in many situations in his flying career,” Beck said. “Despite the risks, he excelled thanks to his courage. In his flying career, many people called him America’s greatest birdman.”
Taylor said Sandt’s book, Earle of the Air, “will be welcomed by the family and by anyone else who appreciates early Pennsylvania aviation history.”
Beck’s target date for completing the book is sometime before Christmas. It will be available at the Jefferson County History Center and on Amazon.