BROOKVILLE — Members of local emergency agencies were reportedly able to reach and detain a Punxsutawney man allegedly believed to have been planning a mass shooting at a truck stop in Brookville on July 20.

Brookville Borough Police filed charges against Christopher R. Strimple, 30, including criminal attempt –murder, according to court documents filed at Magisterial District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office.

