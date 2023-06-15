DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois responded at 8:25 a.m. June 10 to a vehicle off the road in Winslow Township. The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, was determine to be DUI and was transported for a blood test.
Sobriety checkpoint
There will be a sobriety check point within the Troop C, DuBois Station patrol area during the next 30 days.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 2:55 p.m. June 6 on Route 255 in Huston Township. Police said Carol J. Mulvihill, 74, of Weedville, was driving a 2018 Jeep Renegade and hit the rear of a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Gary A. Knaresboro, 65, of DuBois, who had stopped in the travel lane due to construction.
Truck stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a truck, stolen sometime between 3:30 p.m. June 7 and 5:45 a.m. June 8. Police said during that time someone entered the Warsaw Township Municipal Building and stole a red 2011 Dodge 5500 T Plate dump truck, with a yellow light on top and material spreader on the back. The PA registration number on the truck is MG1316N. There are no identifying markers to Warsaw Township on the truck. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
iPad stolen
State police in DuBois said at 6 p.m. May 26 a juvenile broke into a residence and stole an iPad owned by Rebecca McCartney, 43, of Penfield. The iPad was returned without any problems.
Criminal mischief
State police in DuBois are investigating an act of criminal mischief at the Falls Creek Park. At 4:30 p.m. June 1 someone damaged a paper towel dispenser, valued at $350, inside the restroom and three paper towels, toilet paper and a garbage can lid on the floor. The incident is recorded on video.
Hit and run
State police in DuBois are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 10:37 p.m. May 15 in Reynoldsville. Police said someone hit a 2023 International Harvester LT625, parked in the Reynoldsville Borough parking lot, causing minor damage to the front fender
Burglary reported
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary that happened at 6:50 p.m. June 8 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said threats were made by two people with a handgun against three people from Luthersburg and DuBois. Both lanes of Luthersurg-Rockton Road were restricted for a short time, with Brady Township Fire Department providing traffic control. Police later identified Justin Blantz, 28, of Punxsutawney, and Reagan Blazevich, 24, of Clearfield. Anyone having information regarding the whereabouts of Blantz and Blazevich are asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Harassment
State police in DuBois said Joanna Cash, 31, of DuBois, was arrested on May 30 after a domestic incident on May 29 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Cash was unable to post bail and was taken to Clearfield County Jail.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 38-year-old man from Big Run was arrested at 8:41 p.m. June 7. Police said he was under the influence of a controlled substance and was also wanted on warrant. He was housed in the Jefferson County Jail.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for a speeding violation at 2:16 a.m. June 9 on Route 28 in Summerville. The driver, a 61-year-old woman from Summerville, was arrested for DUI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville for multiple violations at 5:14 p.m. May 28. Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man from Smyrna, Del., was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Car hits mailbox
State police in Punxsutawney said Ivy P. Grisso, 22, of Punxsutawney, was not injured when her 2018 Chevrolet Trax went off the road and hit a mailbox. The accident happened at 8:49 p.m. June 8 on Route 901 in Young Township. The SUV was towed from the scene.
Water tower shot
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of criminal mischief in Glen Campbell. On June 6 someone shot a water tower along Williams Road and Brady Run Avenue. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney and reference incident PA 2023-758440.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
PSP Marienville conducted a sobriety checkpoint from 5 to 10 p.m. June 10 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. During the checkpoint 160 vehicles were stopped, two drivers were arrested for DUI, one driver was cited for driving under suspension, one was arrested for drug action violations, 25 citations were issued for summary traffic violations and 15 written warnings were issued for traffic violations.
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 9:34 p.m. June 2 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 59-year-old man from Leeper, and his passenger wee arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 2:23 p.m. May 25 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County.. The driver was DUI and in possession of drug paraphernalia, and was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 1:35 a.m. June 10 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. Both occupants of the vehicle, a 25-year-old man from Monongahela and a 27-year-old man from Springdale, were in possession of a controlled substance.
Theft at SCI
State police criminal investigation unit in Marienville is investigating a report that someone took money from the bank account of an inmate at SCI Forest without authorization.
Vehicle vandalized
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 2009 Ford, owned by a 47-year-old man from Lucinda, was vandalized while it was parked at Car Mates in Farmington Township, Clarion County, on May 17.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
At 12:28 a.m. May 26, state police in Clarion arrested a 46-year-old man from Pittsburgh for DUI in Clarion.
Burglary reported
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened at 336 Power Lane in Piney Township, Clarion County. Sometime between 8 p.m. June 2 and 11 a.m. June 5, someone entered the unoccupied structure and cause at least $20,000 in damages. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Shoplifting
- State police in Clarion have charged Rebecca McIntyre, 33, of Shippenville with shoplifting after she took food items valued at $20.06 from Walmart in Clarion at 6:34 p.m. May 29.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that items valued at $25.97 were taken from the Clarion Goodwill store at 12 a.m. April 14.
Identity theft
State police in Clarions are investigating a report that a 46-year-old woman from Sligo was billed for a balance on a credit card she had never opened. She contacted the company and it was determined someone had stolen her identity.
Air conditioner stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that an air conditioning unit, owned by a 24-year-old woman from Clarion, was stolen from an apartment complex between January 3 and Jan. 12. The unit is valued at $163.
Tools stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that tools valued at $80 were taken from the residence of a 46-year-old man from New Bethlehem sometime between March 24 and March 29.
Suspected abuse
State police in Clarion are investigating the suspected abuse of an 11-year-old girl in Rimersburg. The alleged abuse occurred between October 26, 2020, and October 26, 2021.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said Joshua D. Chapman, 39, of Colona, Ill., was not injured in an accident at 7:31 p.m. June 7 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Chapman was traveling east when the truck in front of him began to merge into the right lane. A metal object fell of the trailer and was bouncing on the highway. Chapman swerved to avoid the metal but hit the metal.
Sex abuse
The Clarion Crime Unit of PSP arrested Michael Poling, 46, of St. Marys for sexual abuse of a child. Through an incident of interference with child custody police found that Poling was having a sexual relationship with a minor who was 15 and 16 years old at the time. The abuse allegedly happened between June 1, 2022 and January 6. He was placed in the Clarion County Corrections Facility on $200,000 bond.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop for numerous violations at 1:08 a.m. June 11 in Fox Township, Elk County. Police said the driver, a 28-year-old man from Kersey, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. June 10 in Fox township, Elk County. The driver, a 29-year-old man from St. Marys, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
One-vehicle crash
At 4:29 p.m. June 10 state police in Ridgway investigated a vehicle crash on private property in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said the person involved was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Bennets Valley EMS. Also assisting at the scene were Jay Township Fire Company and St. Mary’s EMS.