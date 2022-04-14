PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
Sobriety checkpoint
Member of Troop C PSP Punxsutawney will conduct a sobriety checkpoint during April to remove drug and alcohol impaired drivers from the highways. A zero tolerance policy has been initiated against DUI, and the public is reminded not to operator a motor vehicle while under the influence of any drug or alcohol, but to designate a driver when drinking.
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 59-year-old man for DUI at 7:19 a.m. April 10 on Route 119 in North Mahoning Township, Indiana County.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney said an 18-year-old woman from Brookville was arrested for criminal mischief activities in Knox Township between February 15 and March 15. Charges are pending in district court.
Harassment
State police in Punxsutawney said a 17-year-old boy and a 38-year-old man, both from Rossiter, were cited for harassment after an argument on April 2 turned into a fight, with each pushing the other.
Gift cards stolen
State police in Punxsutawney said $2,600 in Google Play gift cards were stolen when a 47-year-old man from Corsica sent the card codes to an unknown person with a foreign accent.
Police said once the gift card codes are given, they are drained and the proceeds are laundered beyond recovery. Gift cards cannot be recovered or refunded. Police caution people to give gift cards only to people they know.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 7 p.m. April 7 on Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County. The driver, a 34-year-old man from McDonald, was arrested for DUI.
- State police in Marienville initiated a welfare check at 10:42 a.m. April 8 in Jenks Township, Forest County, after a driver showed unusual behavior. The driver was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 7:20 p.m. in Howe Township, Forest County. The driver, a 48-year-old man from Clarendon, was arrested for DUI of a combination of alcohol and a controlled substance.
- State police in Marienville arrested a 21-year-old man from Franklin at 5:32 a.m. April 10 in Howe Township, Forest County. He was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and was DUI of drugs/alcohol.
Natural death
State police in Marienville investigated the death of a 70-year-old man at SCI Forest in Marienville. The time of death was sometime between 9 p.m. April 3 and 6:15 a.m. April 4. During the investigation it was determined the man suffered from numerous medical ailments. His death was ruled natural, with no suspicious circumstances, by the Forest County Coroner’s office.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating an incident of theft by deception. On March 30 a 58-year-old man from Tionesta was scammed out of $2,300 by a person claiming to be a lawyer who had agreed to represent the man.
Harassment
State police in Marienville said Cindy Frazier, 63, of Marienville, was cited for harassment at 6:50 p.m. April. 6. Police said Frazier was attempting to place an eviction notice on the door of a 59-year-old woman, who reached out to take the notice. Frazier allegedly pushed the door shut while the woman’s arm was still in the opening, causing a small scrape and redness to her arm. Charges were filed in district court.
Dirt bike reported stolen
At 9:15 p.m. March 26 a 24-year-old man from Tionesta told PSP Marienville that his dirt bike had been stolen.
Nails dumped
At 9:30 a.m. April 3 state police in Marienville were called to investigate a report of criminal mischief in Hickory Township, Forest County. Police found someone had dumped nails in a driveway, causing over $1,000 in damage to two vehicles and trailer tires. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Oil pump damaged
State police in Marienville were called to investigate a damaged oil pump jack in Howe Township, Forest County, at 1:28 p.m. April 2. After an extensive search the individuals were located and the damage was determined to be accidental. Police were assisted at the scene by Marienville VFD, DEP and the PA Game Commission.
Jeep overturns
State police in Marienville said Rebecca S. Eisenman, 49, of Fryburg, sustained minor injuries when she lost control of her 2008 Jeep Liberty while negotiating a right curve on Sunny Road in Farmington Township, Clarion County. The Jeep crossed the road, hit an embankment and overturned approximately three times. Eisenman sustained minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Clarion Hospital. She was cited for driving too fast. The Jeep sustained disabling damage. Assisting at the scene were Farmington Township and Washington Township fire departments and Clarion Hospital EMS.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion said a 36-year-old man from Templeton was arrested for DUI at 12:43 a.m. March 26 in Madison Township, Clarion County.
- At 8:42 a.m. April 10 a 33-year-old man from Cranberry was arrested by PSP Clarion for DUI of drugs.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said Megan K. Causgrove, 37, of Erie, was not injured when her 2013 Acura TL went off the road, hit several trees and overturned. Causgrove was traveling west on Interstate 80 when the accident happened at 1:32 p.m. April 7 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
Truck damaged
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that someone caused $12,000 in damages to a dump truck owned by a 44-year-old man from Corsica. The incident happened April 1 on Crates Road in Limestone Township. Police said the suspects may have been operating a dirt bike. Anyone with any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Students fighting
State police in Clarion were called to Clarion-Limestone High School at 2:03 p.m. April 1 because students were fighting.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said John W. Cessna, 41, of Summerville, was injured when his 2018 Honda Civic went off the road while Cessna was negotiating a right curve while traveling north on Route 66 in Porter Township, Clarion County. The car crossed the road and hit a tree. Cessna refused transport to the hospital. His car was towed from the scene.
Money stolen
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that $100 was stolen from a 38-year-old woman from Sligo on April 1.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report that Ann C. Stinson, 33, of Knox, interviewed for a job online for Energyempiregroup.net at 8 a.m. March 17. She gave the company $2,775 via Venmo and Zelle for supplies, but was never accepted for the job.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 11:17 a.m. April 7 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County. Police said Andrew J. Verostek, 18, of St. Petersburg, and Mohamud E. Ibrahim, 51, of Grande Island, Neb., were traveling west on I-80. Verostek attempted to merge into the left lane and his 2009 Subaru Forester hit Ibrahim’s 2021 Freightliner. Verostek lost control of his car and hit the cement barrier on the right shoulder of the bridge, sustaining disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Clarion said Todd Acomb, 46, of Rimersburg, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 8:16 a.m. April 1. Police said Acomb was in the parking lot at Union High School when bared his buttocks. Charges were filed in district court.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that two people stole items valued at more than $3,000 from Walmart in Clarion on April 10. Among the items stolen were calculators and several breast milk pumps.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois arrested a 23-year-old man from Bakersfield, Calif., for DUI following a truck accident on I-80 at 10:23 p.m. April 5 in Washington Township. Police said the man lost control of his 2018 Kenworth truck, which crossed the road and overturned. He sustained minor injuries but refused treatment. The truck sustained disabling damage.
- State police in DuBois were dispatched to the. Uni-Mart in Reynoldsville at 5:52 p.m. April 8 for a report of two females acting suspicious inside the store. The 41-year-old man from DuBois who drove them appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- A 27-year-old woman from Columbus, Ohio, was arrested by PSP DuBois at 3:35 p.m. April 7 on I-80 in Pine Creek Township. During a traffic stop police detected a strong odor of marijuana. She admitted to smoking marijuana with two children in the vehicle. Charges of endangering the welfare of children and DUI are pending.
- A 57-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI of alcohol by PSP DuBois at 1:21 a.m. April 9 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 4:42 p.m. April 8 on Route 219 in Washington Township. Police said the driver, a 35-year-old man from Brockway, was arrested for suspicion of DUI narcotics. He was transported for a legal blood draw.
Harassment
- State police in DuBois said Tabitha Rozyle, 39, of DuBois, was cited for harassment after a domestic incident at 9 p.m. April 3. At that time she allegedly shoved a 64-year-old woman from Reynoldsville in the back, causing her to fall down face-first inside her home in Reynoldsville.
- A 23-year-old woman from Falls Creek was arrested at 10:04 a.m. April 5 by PSP DuBois after sending text messages to her 23-year-old girlfriend in Falls Creek, after being told not to contact the girlfriend.
Truck accident
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in an accident involving two trucks at 6:47 p.m. March 22 in Washington Township. Police said the driver of a 2015 Volvo D13 pulled off the interstate because of a warning light on his dash. He got out of his truck and lifted the engine hood. A 2002 International Harvester truck driven by Leo S. Delgado, 46, of Hollis, N.Y., was also traveling east on I-80, veered off the road and hit the stopped truck. Delgado was cited in the accident.
Overdose
State police in DuBois were flagged down by a driver on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, at 12:51 p.m. March 29. The driver told police a passenger in the vehicle was suffering from a possible overdose. CPR and Narcan were given and the 31-year-old man from DuBois began to show signs of life. EMS arrived and transported the man to the hospital for medical treatment.
Two-car crash
State police in DuBois investigated a two-car crash on Main Street in Brockway at 10:02 p.m. April 6. Police said Shaina R. Gorman, 24, of Penn Hills, was traveling downhill on Route 28 in a 2011 Honda Civic when a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Brockway, pulled out in front of her while attempting to make a right turn onto Main Street. Gorman was taken by Brockway Area Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The teenager was cited in the accident.
Pickups crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 6:51 a.m. April 1 in Washington Township. Police said Kyle R. Blommen, 19, of Brockway, was traveling south on Red Barn Road in a 2013 Ford F-150XLT when he hit a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Allen L. Mowrey, 71, of Reynoldsville, who proceeded onto Route 1830 without clearance.
Tractor-trailers wreck
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in an accident on I-80 in Brookville at 7:03 a.m. April 9. Two Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailers traveling west were involved in the accident. Police said Anthony J. Slaughter, 35, of Waynesboro, Va., attempted to pass the truck driven by Hicham Qasmi, 48, of Arlington Heights, Ill., hitting the back of the trailer. Slaughter was charged with following too closely.
Girlfriend assaulted
State police in DuBois arrested Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, after he assaulted his girlfriend, Julianne Heasley, 27, of Brockway. The assault allegedly happened between 11 p.m. April 8 and 3 a.m. April 9. Heasley suffered serious bodily injury during the assault. Harvey was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail.
Theft reported
State police in DuBois are investigating a theft that happened March 23 in Brookville. Police said Gordon Sleeper, 70, and Regina Sleeper, 60, both of Brookville, alleged that a box containing approximately $2,000 in cash and 17 gold coins of varying values were stolen while a moving company was moving their property.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Ridgway conducted a traffic stop at 3:55 p.m. April 6 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The driver, a 19-year-old man from Johnsonburg, was arrested for DUI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- At 12:06 a.m. March 5 a 23-year-old man from Pottsville was found by PSP Ridgway, passed out behind the wheel at a gas pump in Fox Township. He was arrested for DUI and transported for a legal blood draw.
- State police in Ridgway initiated a traffic stop at 12:30 a.m. April 9 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. The driver, a 30-year-old man from Weedville, was arrested for suspicion of DUI of alcohol. He was transported to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
- A 51-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI of alcohol at 1:09 a.m. April 10 by PSP Ridgway.
Lawn mower stolen
State police in Ridgway investigated a burglary at a camp on Caledonia Pike in Jay Township, Elk County. Sometime between November 2021 and April, someone stole two lawn mowers, valued at $500 each, and caused $30 in damages to the shed door.
Shoplifting
- State police in Ridgway said a 46-year-old woman from St. Marys was arrested for shoplifting after stealing three items valued at $117.88 from Walmart in St. Marys at 4:17 p.m. March 26.
- A 46-year-old woman from St. Marys was arrested by PSP Ridgway for shoplifting at 4:17 p.m. March 26 after stealing items valued at $38.90 from Walmart in St. Marys.
Money stolen
- State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of $2,305 from the bank account of a 55-year-old man from Kane. The money was transferred into an unknown account.
- State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of more than $100,000 in cash, stolen from an 85-year-old man in Ridgway Township, Elk County.
Burglary
State police in Ridgway are investigating a burglary that happened at a home in Fox Township, Elk County, sometime between 7:02 p.m. March 25 and 7:02 p.m. April 8. Stolen were household items including family pictures, children’s figurines and a rug scrubber owned by a 38-year-old man from Reynoldsville. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway said Timothy Close, 57, of Ridgway, was arrested after he hit a 35-year-old man multiple times during a fight at 12:29 p.m. April 8 in Fox Township, Elk County.
Car hits school bus
State police in Ridgway investigated a two-vehicle accident at 7:20 a.m. April 8 on Route 255 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said a 17-year-old girl from St. Marys crossed the double yellow lines on the road and hit a school bus. Her 2008 Chrysler Sebring hit the guide rail and rolled down an embankment. She sustained minor injuries but refused transport to the hospital.