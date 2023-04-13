BROOKVILLE
Ignition violation
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 4:07 p.m. March 31 on Allegheny Boulevard. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Distant, was driving without his required ignition interlock, due to a prior DUI conviction. Charges for the interlock violation and several traffic violations were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Harassment
Brookville police were called to Flying J at 11:37 a.m. April 11 because two people were fighting. One person was charged with harassment after kicking the other person.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:35 a.m. March 10 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Rossiter, was arrested for DUI and possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop for multiple violationsat 6:38 p.m. April 7 on Route 28 in Rose Township. The driver, a 65-year-old man from Brookville, was arrested for DUI/drugs. Drugs and related paraphernalia were also found on his person.
Theft reported
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft from a 68-year-old woman from Coolspring who made a down payment of $400 to have trees removed, but the job was never completed.
Suspected child abuse
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report of suspected child abuse and/or neglect. The child is a one-year-old boy from Rossiter.
Harassment reports
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a 10-year-old boy from Summerville was harassed. The incident occurred at 2:08 p.m. April 4 on Heathville Road in Summerville.
- State police in Punxsutawney have charged a 62-year-old woman from DuBois for harassing a 37-year-old woman from Punxsutawney through messages sent on Facebook.
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a burglary at 219 Alcorn Road in Oliver Township on April 7.
Account hacked
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a Facebook account was hacked, listing items for sale. A 47-year-old woman from Rossiter sent $50 to the account to purchase items, which she never received.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville initiated a traffic stop at 1:22 a.m. April 2 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver, a 30-year-old man from Tionesta, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville investigated a hit and run accident on Route 208 in Washington Township, Clarion County, at 6:41 p.m. March 20. The driver, an 18-year-old man from Leeper, was found to be in possession of marijuana and open containers of alcohol.
Terroristic threats
On March 12 state police in Marienville were notified that a male juvenile student was having mental health issues while at school. The boy was taken without incident to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
Inspection sticker stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating the theft of an inspection sticker, stolen April 7 from a 63-year-old man on Route 36 in Eldred Township.
ID stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that the personal information of a 63-year-old woman from Marienville was used by someone who opened a credit card in her name. Several purchases, valued at $620, were charged to the card.
Firearm found
It was reported to state police in Marienville that a firearm was found in a ditch along Neilltown Road in Harmony Township, Forest County. Police are trying to locate the owner.
CLARION PSP
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 11:35 p.m. March 31 on Route 66 in Redbank Township, Clarion County. Police said Amy J. Watkins, 36, of New Bethlehem, was traveling south and when she attempted to turn right onto Swartfager Road, her 2020 Ram truck went off the right shoulder and into a ditch.
Online scam
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of an online scam. Sometime between March 14 and April 3, $322.08 was taken from the checking account of a 33-year-old woman from Clarion.
Domestic assault
State police in Clarion said Halie Goode, 28, of Clarion, was arrested for simple assault/domestic violence following an incident at 1:30 p.m. March 29 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.
Suspected child abuse
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report of suspected child abuse involving a 5-year-old girl. The alleged abuse occurred between April 26, 2011, and April 25, 2015.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a report of suspected child abuse involving a 9-year-old girl. The alleged abuse occurred between April 1, 2022, and May 31, 2022.
Motorhome fire
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2013 Endeavor RV caught fire on Interstate 80. Police said the driver, Raymond E. Cupples Jr., 80, of Clarion, turned onto the westbound exit 70. The fire spread to the rear cargo carrier area and the car that was being towed. The westbound ramp was closed approximately two hours. Assisting at the scene were Corsica, Strattanville and Summerville fire departments.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 5:41 p.m. April 3 in DuBois. The driver, a 28-year-old man from Brockway, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Identity theft
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone attempted to open a credit card using the identity of a 51-year-old man from Falls Creek on April 3.
Vandalism
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone loosened the lug nuts on a 2010 Jeep owned by a 50-year-old woman from Reynoldsville.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois are investigating a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:49 p.m. March 18 on Hoovertown Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said the 2006 Kia Spectra lost traction on the road, spun counterclockwise and went off the road, hitting two trees. Due to impact, the driver was trapped in the vehicle and required extensive extrication.
Three-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash investigated by PSP DuBois at 1:07 p.m. April 3 in Brockway. Police said Robert L. Lundblad, 84, of Reynoldsville, was leaving a drive-through business and instead of turning, drove straight ahead, hitting a wooden fence, going through a yard and hitting a wooden fence on the far side. His 2006 Ford Ranger then crossed Evergreen Street into the parking lot of Sheetz, hitting a parked 2009 Hyundai Elantra, pushing it into a parked 2002 GMC Sierra. No injuries were reported, but Lundblad was taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois for evaluation. The Ranger and Elantra were towed from the scene. Assisting at the scene were Brockway VFD and Brockway Ambulance Service.
Disorderly conduct
State police in DuBois said John Pierce, 51, and Kevin Ruhl, 38, both of Penfield, were cited for disorderly conduct at 6:53 p.m. April 4 after arguing in the middle of a neighborhood road, using obscene language and creating a disturbance.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 6:55 p.m. April 8 on Wilcox Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County. The odor of marijuana was detected and the passenger in the car produced several marijuana blunts and 10.15 grams of marijuana. Police arrested the 24-year-old woman from Johnsonburg.
Damage at cemetery
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that property was damaged at Wilcox Cemetery in Jones Township, Elk County. Damage to wood fence posts was set at $500 and occurred sometime between March 11 and March 18.
Online theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone made purchases using the Walmart online account of a 71-year-old man from Ridgway. Purchased were a nebulizer valued at $99 and a wall decoration valued at $123. The theft occurred on March 15.
Medication stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that a bag of various medications was stolen on April 5 from the home of a 74-year-old woman from Benezette. Police said there were no signs of forced entry.
Plants stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of 194 pots and plants, valued at $2,000, from Kellers Green House in Fox Township, Elk County.
Church damaged
State police in Ridgway said an 18-year-old man from St. Marys was arrested on March 23 after property damage at Weedville Wesleyan Church was reported.
Driver falls asleep
State police in Ridgway said Jonilee Czech, 61, of Stewartstown, was not injured when she fell asleep while driving north on Montmorenci Road in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:11 a.m. April 6. Police said her 2005 GMC Envoy went off the road, overturned, hit a utility pole and rolled back onto its wheels before stopping. Czech got out of the vehicle, which caught fire. The fire was extinguished by Ridgway Fire Department and was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was Ridgway EMS.
Arrested for assault
State police in Ridgway said a 52-year-old man from Weedville was arrested for causing physical injury to a 41-year-old woman from Weedville during a domestic fight, which occurred at 9:05 p.m. April 7 in Jay Township, Elk County.