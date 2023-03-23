police Patti Slaughter Patti Slaughter Author email Mar 23, 2023 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BROOKVILLEPUNXSUTAWNEYDUI/drugs{strong style=”text-align: center;”}MARIENVILLE{/strong}CLARION Recommended Video DUI/drugsBurglaryDUBOISDUI/drugsRIDGWAY Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Transportation Roads And Traffic Motor Vehicles Crime Politics Police Criminal Law Statistics Security And Public Safety Law Medicine Botany Industry Patti Slaughter Author email Follow Patti Slaughter Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest e-Edition Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition. Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options. News in your inbox What's Trending NCAA setup for Taylor, Clarion School board member questions truancy policy Summerville Gathering Garden plans being finalized Soft? Lehigh's Taylor heads to nationals Thousands of youth participate in 4-H DuBois City Manager accused of committing over $620,000 in fraudulent transactions Householder 1-2 at states; D9 medals nine Dworek earns A-A spot at D2 nationals 2021 finals run still lingers for Raiders Brookville Magistrate roundup Trending Recipes Local Businesses The Courier Express Newspaper 500 Jeffers St, Du Bois, PA 15801 +1(814)371-4200 Currently Open Website Find a local business Featured Jobs Latest Classifieds Bid Notice Sealed proposals will be received by the Supervisors INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S PUBLICATION OF THE RIMERSBURG - CLARION COUNTY'S CONCISE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS Bid Notices Sealed proposals will be received by the Supervisors Ads to Go 148530.pdf 148102.pdf 148923.pdf 148437.pdf 148405.pdf 148917.pdf 148557.pdf 148447.pdf 148941.pdf 148873.pdf 148851.pdf 148876.pdf 148451.pdf 148554.pdf 148942.pdf 148457.pdf 148551.pdf 148937.pdf 148874.pdf 148877.pdf 148398.pdf 148446.pdf 148884.pdf 148559.pdf 148555.pdf 148872.pdf 148881.pdf 148456.pdf 148915.pdf 148871.pdf 148914.pdf 148556.pdf 149000.pdf 148213.pdf 148947.pdf 148450.pdf 148393.pdf 148453.pdf 148869.pdf 148553.pdf 148449.pdf 148448.pdf 148399.pdf 148558.pdf 148433.pdf 148878.pdf 148888.pdf 148452.pdf 148885.pdf 148410.pdf Facebook Stocks Market Data by TradingView