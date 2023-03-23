BROOKVILLE
Stolen truck
Charges were filed by Brookville police against a 36-year-old man from Ellworth after he allegedly stole a 1994 Ford Ranger from the parking lot of Penn Highlands Brookville on December 2. The truck was located December 12 in Marienville, in the man’s possession.
Hit and run
Brookville police investigated a hit and run accident at 10:57 p.m. January 28 at Giant Eagle. Police said an SUV turned left onto the sidewalk and drove down over the brick retainer wall, without stopping or calling Giant Eagle to report damage. The SUV was located on Pickering Street and the owner, a 29-year-old woman, admitted to drinking and driving, causing the damage. Property damage was set at more than $2,000. Police said charges of DUI, accidents involving property damage, duty to notify police and reckless driving have been filed.
Dog law
Brookville police said a 43-year-old man has been cited for failing to keep his dog confined. Police said he has been cited more than once for failing to keep the dog confined.
Domestic arrests
- Brookville police arrested a 44-year-old woman at 9:18 p.m. March 9 following a domestic incident. Police said the 51-year-old man involved had fresh injuries. The woman was taken to Jefferson County Jail, with charges filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police have filed charges following a domestic assault on Jared Street at 12:58 p.m. March 11. Police said both parties had intentionally caused bodily injuries to one another during the assault. Involved were men, ages 22 and 40, and an 18-year-old woman. Charges were filed in the office District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured in a one-vehicle accident at 10:33 p.m. March 17 on Route 119 in Henderson Township. Police said the driver of a 1999 Subaru Legacy lost control of the car while exiting a right curve and hit an embankment. The driver, a 20-year-old woman from Reynoldsville, was flown by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital and her passenger, a 24-year-old woman from Stump Creek, was flown by Stat MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian Altoona. Police said the driver is suspected of DUI and are continuing their investigation.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 10:14 a.m. March 18 in Banks Township, Indiana County. Police said the driver, a 42-year-old man from Aliquippa, was driving on a DUI suspended license under the influence of alcohol.
- At 10:38 p.m. March 17 state police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop on Route 119 in Punxsutawney. The driver, 62-year-old woman from United, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Punxsutawney arrested a 17-year-old girl from DuBois at 3:11 a.m. March 18 following a traffic stop in Punxsutawney. Police detected the odor of raw marijuana in her vehicle. She admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the evening and was arrested for suspicion of DUI and drug possession.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:34 a.m. February 26 in Punxsutawney. The driver, a 24-year-old man from Indiana, PA, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and possession of a controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 5:49 p.m. February 21 in Gaskill Township. The driver, a 53-year-old woman from Penfield, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/controlled substance.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 12:27 a.m. March 11 on Route 322 in Pine Creek Township. The driver was found to be DUI/alcohol.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney investigated a one-vehicle crash at 9:57 a.m. February 28 in Gaskill Township. Police said Ivy P. Grisso, 22, of Punxsutawney, was traveling north on Jackson Run Road when she under compensated while negotiating a left curve. The passenger wheels on her 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt went off the road, she over-corrected and the car crossed the road and hit an embankment, causing the car to roll onto its roof. Grisso was not injured, but a passenger in the car, Marina S. Grisso, 22, of Punxsutawney, was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Punxsutawney Area Hospital with minor injuries.
Theft by deception
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report someone opened credit cards via Internet application, using the personal information of a 60-year-old woman from Punxsutawney.
- State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone opened a savings account using the name and Social Security number of a 46-year-old man from Knoxdale on February 4.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated at 12:58 p.m. March 9 on Route 119 in Young Township. Police said James M. Harmon, 42, of Clearfield, had stopped to make a left turn. His 2011 Mercedes-Benz was rear-ended by a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Brianna L. Keener, 26, of Dayton. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Keener was cited for following too closely.
Harassment reported
State police in Punxsutawney said a 35-year-old man from Mahaffey was arrested after he backhanded his 34-year-old wife for using a cell phone at 12:47 a.m. March 5. He was cited for harassment.
Possible scam
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report from a 57-year-old woman from Big Run on March 8 of a possible scam involving a fraudulent check.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Albin Azizi, 34, of Harrisburg, sustained minor injuries when his 2020 Honda went off the road and hit a tree. Azizi was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville. The Honda was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 3:59 a.m. March 14 on Interstate 80 in Rose Township.
Guns stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of firearms and ammunition, owned by Jason Lettie, 35, of Plumville. Stolen sometime between March 9 and March 12, the guns were recovered.
Hit and run
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a hit and run accident that happened March 18 in Henderson Township. Police said between 5 p.m. March 17 and 10 a.m. March 18 someone was traveling north on 4th Street and as they were turning left onto 6th street hit a wood split-rail fence. The driver did not stop at the scene.
No injuries
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported when James K. Aspinwall, 58, of Punxsutawney, lost control of his 2013 Mazda CX9 while traveling west on LaJose Road in Clearfield County. The SUV went down an embankment and into a ditch. The accident happened at 3:01 p.m. March 15 in Newburg.
Criminal mischief
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone hit a vehicle owned by a 28-year-old woman from Punxsutawney with a bottle, causing minor damage. The incident happened March 19 in Canoe Township, Indiana County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510, with reference to PA2023-351495.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville initiated a traffic stop at 9:02 p.m. March 8 on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County. The driver, a 68-year-old man from Clarington, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 4:01 p.m. March 9 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said a passenger in the vehicle, a 26-year-old man from Dayton, was in possession of a controlled substance.
- State police in Marienville initiated a traffic stop at 1:34 a.m. March 12 on Red Brush Road in Tionesta Township, Forest County. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Tionesta, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and drugs.
- State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle accident at 7:04 a.m. February 23 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said the driver ws determined to be DUI/alcohol and was taken to Clarion Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Burglaries
- State police in Marienville are investigating burglaries that happened along Route 36 in Barnett Township and Farmington Township, Clarion County, between 9 p.m. March 6 and 3 p.m. March 7
- State police in Marienville are investigating a burglary that happened at 11 p.m. March 6 at Tionesta Builder Supply in Tionesta Township, Forest County. Police said someone forced entry inside the building and stole U.S. currency.
- On March 7 a burglary at MacBeth’s Cabin on Route 36 in Barnett Township was reported to state police in Marienville. Police said someone tried to force entry inside the building but failed to gain entry and fled the area.
Criminal mischief
- State police in Marienville are investigating a criminal mischief incident that happened sometime between 9 p.m. March 6 and 5 a.m. March 7 in Barnett Township. Police said a hinge was bent on a metal lock; damage was set at $15.
- State police in Marienville are investigating a criminal mischief incident and theft that happened sometime between 9 p.m. March 6 and 5 a.m. March 7 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said a metal money box and $20 in cash were stolen.
Forgery
State police in Marienville received a report on February 21 of two fraudulent checks written in the name of a 34-year-old man from Tionesta. KeyBank was notified and stopped payment.
Statues, swords stolen
State police in Marienville are investigating a theft in Jenks Township, Forest County. Stolen were statues and decorative swords owned by a 54-year-old woman from Sigel. The theft occurred on February 27.
CLARIOn psp
DUI/drugs
- State police in Clarion found a vehicle parked along a roadway at 9:20 p.m. March 1 in Ashland Township, Clarion County. Police arrested the driver, a 43-year-old man from Knox, for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in Clarion conducted a traffic stop at 1:05 a.m. March 5 in Clarion. The driver, a 22-year-old man from Fairmount City, was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
Theft arrest
State police in Clarion said Tammy Brown, 58, of Rimersburg, was arrested at 1:49 p.m. February 14 after stealing $20 from Denise Johnston, 63, of Clarion.
Two-car crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-car crash at 12:09 p.m. March 8 on Route 322 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Joseph E. Gunn, 21, of Cranberry, was stopped to make a left turn. Dylan J. Brant, 18, of Marion Center, failed to stop and his 2022 Hyundai Accent hit Brant’s 2015 Dodge Dart. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Brant was charged with careless driving.
Vehicles collide
State police in Clarion investigated a two-vehicle crash at 3:03 p.m. March 12 in Paint Township, Clarion County. Police said Kevin L. McFarland, 64, of Lucinda, entered Route 66 in front of Gerard R. Marte, 61, of Shippenville, who was traveling south, causing Marte’s 2013 Dodge Durango to collide with McFarland’s 2009 Ford Fusion. Police said McFarland sustained possible injuries, but refused transport. He was cited in the accident.
Terroristic threats
State police in Clarion are investigating a report of terroristic threats in an incident between two juveniles at their school. The incident happened at 9 a.m. March 3 in Sligo.
One-car crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2005 Toyota driven by Esdras J. Pazramirez, 29, of Jamaica, N.Y., hit a concrete barrier on the left shoulder of the highway. The accident happened at 1:44 p.m. March 8 on Interstate 80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The Toyota sustained disabling damage.
SUV hits tree
State police in Clarion said Jared E. Matthews, 28, of Knox, was not injured when his 2013 Subaru Outback went off the road and hit a tree. The accident happened at 9 a.m. March 7 on Route 338 in Ashland Township, Clarion County.
Harassment
State police in Clarion are investigating the alleged harassment of a 16-year-old girl in Shippenville following an incident that happened at 4 p.m. January 16 in Paint Township, Clarion County.
SUV overturns
State police in Clarion said Colleen K. Hundertmark, 65, of St. Petersburg, was not injured when her 2019 Kia Sorento went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned. The accident happened at 3:59 a.m. March 15 on Route 368 in Licking Township, Clarion County.
Pickup hits tree
State police in Clarion said Thomas R. Elder Jr., 30, of Strattanville, was not injured when his 2014 Ford F250 went off the road, hit a tree and crossed the road, stopping in the grass. The pickup was towed from the scene. The accident happened March 12 on Fisher Road in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Dog law
State police in Clarion said a 24-year-old man from Shippenville was cited at 3:20 a.m. March 16 for a violation of the dog law.
Burglaries
- State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between September 1 and March 1. Police said someone entered a residence and stole a Social Security debit card owned by a 71-year-old woman from Rimersburg.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened between October 1 and February 12 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Stolen were a motorcycle helmet, valued at $250, goggles valued at $100; a 2008 Kawasaki and a 2004 Honda, owned by Adam Beichner 46, of Shippenville. Police said Ronald Texted, 24, of Knox, was arrested for the burglary.
- State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary that happened between March 4 and 6 in Elk Township, Clarion County. Stolen were a 55” Samsung TV, valued at $500, and a $300 Sanyo sound bar, owned by Amy Clark, 51, of Knox.
Hit and run
State police in Clarion are investigating a hit and run accident that happened at 4:30 a.m. March 14 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said someone traveling south on the Fisher-Strattanville Road hit a mailbox and shrubs, without stopping.
Two-vehicle crash
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash investigated by PSP Clarion at 6:05 a.m. March 7 in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police said Austin R. Ort, 24, of Sligo, was traveling north on Route 68 when his 2003 Ford Ranger crossed the center line and hit a 2013 Jeep Patriot, driven by Darrin A. Penman, 44, of Rimersburg. Ort was cited in the accident.
Debit card stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a debit card owned by a 64-year-old man from Millcreek Township, Clarion County, sometime between March 6 and 7. Police said there were suspicious charges in the amount of $898.03 on the man’s bank statement.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 1:36 p.m. March 3 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Falls Creek, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 8:54 p.m. March 5 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County, after a vehicle was seen backing into a parked vehicle while leaving a parking lot. The car was then seen traveling north on Route 219 with no lighting system after sunset. The driver, a 27-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI/alcohol.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:23 p.m. March 4 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Falls Creek, was arrested for suspicion of driving while DUI/drugs.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:07 p.m. March 7 on Interstate 80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Hyde, was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- State police in DuBois arrested a 16-year-old girl from DuBois for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at 1:30 p.m. March 15 at Jeff Tech.
- State police in DuBois arrested a 16-year-old boy for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia at Jeff Tech at 10:39 a.m. March 13.
- A 37-year-old man from Osceola Mills was arrested for DUI/alcohol by PSP DuBois at 12:51 a.m. March 17.
Truck jackknifes
State police in DuBois said John A. Feist, 49, of Dundeem, Mich., was not injured when he lost control of his 2021 Mack truck while traveling east on I-80 on a slush-covered road. The truck jack-knifed, blocking both lanes of traffic. The accident happened at 3:29 a.m. March 14 in Washington Township. Assisting at the scene was Falls Creek Fire Department.
Overdose
State police in DuBois were called to Huston Township, Clearfield County, at 8:53 p.m. March 13 for a drug overdose. Upon PSP arrival the 25-year-old woman from DuBois was administered Naloxone by EMS and taken to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said Randy L. Wells, 65, of DuBois, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2011 Jeep Liberty, crossed the road, hit a tree, traveled 40 feet and hit another tree. He was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois Ambulance Service EMS. The accident happened at 3:02 p.m. March 7 on Route 861 in Washington Township.
Brookville woman injured
State police in DuBois said Christie A. Allshouse, 40, of Brookville, was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 3:45 p.m. March 19 in Washington Township. Police said Alexandria R. Shugar, 28, of Falls Creek, was traveling south on Stevenson Hill. After stopping at the intersection with Airport Road and not seeing any traffic, she started to turn left onto Airport Road. The passenger door of her 2007 Volkswagen Jetta was hit by the 2015 Subaru Forester driven by Allshouse. The Jetta hit a stop sign and both vehicles stopped in the woods. Police said Allshouse was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Sumit Dutta, 33, of Austin, TX, was not injured when he lost control of his 2015 BMW on a slushy road. Dutta was traveling west on Interstate 80 at 12:36 p.m. March 10 when he attempted to change lanes. The car hit the guardrail and sustained heavy front end damage. It was towed from the scene. Dutta was cited for driving too fast. Assisting at the scene was Brookville Fire Department.
Car rolls over
State police in DuBois said Amandeep Singh, 18, of Jamaica, NY, was not injured when he lost control of his 2011 Infiniti G37 while traveling east on Interstate 80. The car went into the median, hit a tree and rolled onto its left side. The accident happened at 4:11 p.m. March 10 in Washington Township. Assisting at the scene was Falls Creek Fire Department.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 4:43 p.m. March 10 on I-80 in Brookville. Police said Abigail R. Rodriguez, 20, of Brookville, was traveling west in the left lane and attempted to pass a vehicle driven by James C. Cain, 49, of Dover, DE. The rear side of Rodriguez’ 2015 Chevrolet Malibu hit the front end of Cain’s 2020 Freightliner Cascadia. The car then went off the road and hit the guard rail. It was towed from the scene.
SUV hits pole
State police in DuBoi8s said Alexandra A. Barrett, 32, of Dayton, was not injured when she lost control of her 2021 Buick Enclave on the snow-covered road. The SUV slide off the road and hit a utility pole, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 6:52 a.m. March 7 on Route 310 in Winslow Township.
Two-vehicle collision
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle collision at 6:49 a.m. March 7 on Route 4005 in Bloom Township, Clearfield County. Police said Chance E. Strickland, 25, of Curwensville, was traveling north and lost control of his 2010 Subaru Legacy while negotiating a right curve. He went into the southbound lane and hit a 2015 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Martin R. Maloney, 56, of DuBois. No injuries were reported.
SUV overturns
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 8:35 p.m. March 3 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Rakeshkumar A. Patel, 50, of New Hyde Park, NY, lost control of his 2022 BMW X5 on the slush-covered road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Car stuck in ditch
State police in DuBois investigated a one-car accident at 3:45 p.m. March 3 on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Clearfield County. Police said Brandon L. Bitting Jr., 20, of Norristown, was traveling east when he lost control of his 2012 Honda Accord on the slush-covered road. The car went off the road, hit a row of small trees and got stuck in a ditch. Bitting was not injured.
Debit card theft
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of an S&T debit card and $100, taken March 3 from the purse of an 82-year-old woman from Brockway. The person used the stolen card at Walmart, CVS and Sheetz in the DuBois area to make purchases of $1,298.95.
Fraudulent cards
State police in DuBois investigated a complaint from a 75-year-old man in Falls Creek who claimed he had received fraudulent gift cards valued at $400 from the Dollar General in Falls Creek. Through their investigation police determined the store was not responsible for any wrong doing.
Lumber stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone cut four oak trees, valued at $2,000, from property owned by Ronald Stewart, 55, of Reynoldsville, sometime between November 20 and November 27.
Car hits trees
State police in DuBois said Brian R. Wolfel, 52, of Penfield, was injured when his 2006 Kia Spectra lost traction on Hooverton Road, spun in a counter-clockwise direction and went off the road, hitting two trees. Wolfel was trapped inside the car and required extensive extrication. He was taken ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. Assisting at the scene were Penfield Fire Department, North Point Squad Company, Jay Township Fire Department and DuSan EMS. The accident happened at 5:49 p.m. March 18 in Huston Township, Clearfield County.
Natural death
State police in DuBois investigated the death of a 72-year-old man from Rockton at 11:21 a.m. March 18. The Clearfield County coroner pronounced the man deceased from natural causes, with no suspicious findings.
Driver assaulted
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that Joshua Mackey, 37, of Osceola Mills, was assaulted by a white man in his 20s, driving a red Chevrolet Silverado. The attack allegedly happened about 12:30 a.m. March 17 on the I-80 west ramp at Exit 123. Mackey said the incident started with road rage on Shawville Highway. He was punched in the face and tackled to the ground. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652, referencing incident number PA2023-341659.
Tires stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating a burglary that happened at 3:40 a.m. March 14 in Brady Township, Clearfield County. Police said someone entered Good Tire and stole four 35x12.5x20 Cooper Discover STT Max tires. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
No injuries
State police in DuBois said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident at 2:59 p.m. March 7 on Route 219 in Snyder Township. Police said Mark F. Snelick, 57, of Brockway, was traveling south when his 2010 Nissan Titan went off the road into a parking lot, hit a large stone and multiple shrubs before going into a yard and overturned multiple times over an embankment, with its passenger side going into a swamp. Assisting at the scene were Brockway Fire Company and Brockway EMS.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway arrested a 27-year-old man from Ridgway at 4:39 p.m. March 8 in Ridgway for possession of a controlled substance.
Two-vehicle accident
State police in Marienville said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 2:45 p.m. March 15 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Richard J. Szczotka, 59, of Ridgway, was traveling south on Route 219 and was passing a 2019 Freightliner Cascadia, driven by Robert E. Schrader, 54, of Mercer, when the snowplow on his 2020 Mack truck hit the side mirror of the tractor trailer, causing minor damage.
Road sign stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating the theft of a blue “Benny Ln” road sign, stolen on February 25 at the intersection of Cleveland Street and Benny Lane in Jay Township, Elk County. The value of the sign is $150.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash at 11:02 p.m. March 18 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Tiara R. Sanabria, 29, of Dunkirk, NY, was traveling north on Montmorenci Road, which was covered with snow and ice. Her 2015 Mercedes-Benz crossed the road and hit a utility pole. The car was towed from the scene.
Car crashes in the woods
State police in Ridgway said George W. Ellis IV, 21, of Brockway, was not injured when he was traveling north on Route 153 in Horton Township, Elk County. Ellis failed to stop at a stop sign, went through the intersection with Route 219, hit a sign and became disabled in the woods.
Missing person
State police in Ridgway received a report of a missing person at 8:21 p.m. February 24. The person was located and found to be safe.
Catalytic converters stolen
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that catalytic converters were stolen from multiple vehicles on March 9 on Hayes Road in Fox Township, Elk County. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Ridgway at 814-776-6136.
Theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating an incident that happened between January 1 and March 2 at the residence of a 62-year-old man from Weedville. Police said someone removed property markers, cut timber, burned garbage and dug a drainage ditch on the property.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway were dispatched to 107 Steis Drive in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 2:02 a.m. March 1. A 55--year-old man and 46-year-old woman, both from Ridgway, were fighting. Both were charged with harassment.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said Carter M. Luchs, 29, of Kane, was not injured when he lost control of his 2013 Ram 2500 due to slippery road conditions. The pickup hit an embankment and flipped onto its side. The accident happened at 7:40 p.m. March 10 on Route 948 in Jones Township, Elk County.
One-car crash
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-car crash at 6:43 a.m. March 14 on Route 120 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Steven F. Housler, 61, of Emporium, was traveling west when he lost control of his 2016 Kia Optima due to weather conditions, and hit an embankment. Housler was not injured, but the car sustained disabling damage.
Driver flees the scene
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 11:55 p.m. March 1 on Route 219 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Alex M. White, 26, of Kane, was traveling north when his 2007 Mitsubishi Endeavor crossed over the fog line, hit the guide rail, went over the guide rail into an embankment and hit a tree. Police said White fled the scene.
Endangering children
State police in Ridgway received a potential Child Line report at 8 p.m. February 22 regarding a 13-year-old child operating a motor vehicle. Police are continuing their investigation.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway said Robert A. Vaughn, 25, of St. Marys, was not injured when his 2013 Honda Civic went off the road, hit a sign and then a ditch, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 1:05 a.m. March 14 on Skyline Drive inFox Township, Elk County.
Driver flees
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 4:17 a.m. March 4 on Route 948 in Jones Township, Elk County. Police said Robert J. Milhomme, 36, of Philadelphia, was traveling north when his 1995 Chevrolet S10 crossed the road and hit a utility police. When police arrived the pickup was vacant and police determined the driver had fled the scene. He was later identified and charges were filed.