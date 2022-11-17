BROOKVILLE
Indecent exposure
Brookville police were called to Sheetz at 6 a.m. October 31 because a man was urinating in the grass near the parking lot. The man admitted he had urinated in the grass and charges of indecent exposure were filed through the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Resisting arrest
Brookville police have arrested a 21-year-old man for harassment and resisting arrest following an incident November 14. Police were called because the man was following a woman in the borough. When police arrived the man drove towards the police, narrowly missing a head-on collision. Police were able to stop his vehicle and the man was taken into custody, He later attempted to flee from police custody, during which officers sustained minor injuries.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney responded to a report at 8:52 p.m. November 12 that a white pickup was parked in the center of Berwinsdale Road in Chest Township, Clearfield County. The driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney investigated a crash on Knox Dale Road in Knox Township at 1:32 a.m. November 12. While investigating the crash a white Chevrolet Equinox was seen driving by the crash scene, with a male driver. Minutes later the Equinox returned, with the man as a front seat passenger. Police observed several indicators of suspected drug-related impairment and arrested the 36-year-old man from Brookville for suspicion of DUI.
Vehicles hits deer
• State police in Punxsutawney said Richard W. Kvortek, 56, of New Kensington, was not injured when his 2017 Toyota Tacoma hit a deer. The accident happened at 5:29 p.m. November 8 on Route 28 in Rose Township. The pickup was towed from the scene.
• Eric A. Morrell, 32, of Hamilton, was not injured when his 2018 Ford F-150XLT hit a deer. State police in Punxsutawney said the accident happened at 4:59 a.m. November 7 on Route 36 in Oliver Township.
Loan scam
State police in Punxsutawney said a 44-year-old man bought $920 in Walmart gift cards on November 2 and gave the codes to an unknown person as part of an online loan scam.
Theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that happened at 2:40 p.m. November 12. Police said a man and woman were trespassing on private property owned by a 42-year-old woman from LaJose. They were taking items from a vacant structure and adjacent shed. The man was described as white, approximately 6’2”, thin, with a narrow face. The woman was described as white, about 5’7”, average build with brown hair and brown eyes. Both were wearing black hooded sweatshirts and black rain pants. They fled the scene on a green Yamaha Grizzly ATV, with aftermarket black wheels, a motorcycle windshield, black nylon storage bags, a leather motorcycle storage bag and an LED light bar on the front storage rack.
Packages stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that two packages were stolen from the home of a 41-year-old woman from Anita on October 31, after being delivered by FedEx. Stolen were items purchased from Sweetwater Music Equipment in Fort Wayne, Ind., valued at $498.
Mailbox damaged
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a mailbox owned by a 53-year-old man from Rossiter, was damaged on November 10. The man told police someone threw large rocks at the mailbox and the decorative truck hood holding it. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 12:56 a.m. November 5 on Route 36 in Green Township, Forest County. The driver, a 52-year-old woman from Wall, was charged with DUI/alcohol.
- At 1:56 a.m. November 6, state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop in Marienville. The driver, a 47-year-old man from Tionesta, was arrested for DUI/alcohol and taken to Titusville Hospital for a legal blood draw.
Woman attacked
State police in Marienville are investigating the attack of a 34-year-old woman from Marienville at 6:50 p.m. November 8. During the attack she was hit multiple times with a combination lock, causing injury to her head and face.
SUV rolls over
State police in Marienville said a 16-year-old boy from Tionesta was not injured when he lost control of his 2006 Mitsubishi Eclipse on German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County. The SUV went off the road, slid sideways, hit an embankment and rolled onto its roof before stopping on its wheels. The boy was wearing his seat belt and was not injured. The accident happened at 11:18 a.m. November 5.
Vehicle fire
State police in Marienville said Dianne L. Grove, 65, of Oil City, was not injured when her 2004 GMC Envoy caught fire in the engine area when she was stopped at a work zone on Route 62. She pulled off the road and the Tionesta Fire Department put out the fire as well as a small hillside fire caused by the incident. The accident happened at 4 p.m. November 9 in Tionesta Township, Forest County.
Teenager not injured
State police in Marienville said a 17-year-old girl from Lucinda was not injured when she lost control of her 2011 Chevrolet Malibu on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Forest County. Police said the car crossed the road and hit an embankment. The accident happened at 7:57 a.m. November 10.
Teacher allegedly assaulted
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that a 12-year-old boy from Foxburg assaulted a teacher and aide in a classroom at West Forest School. The boy allegedly hit them with multiple objects.
CLARION PSP
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion are investigating the following reports of criminal mischief:
- On November 1, damage to a telephone answering machine owned by an 82-year-old man from Shippenville. Damage was set at $70.
- Sometime between October 30 and 31, damage to the tailgate of a Ford pickup, owned by a 60-year-old man from Clarion Township, Clarion County. Damage was set at $100.
Car hits deer
State police in Clarion said Timothy R. Greenawalt, 38, of New Bethlehem, was not injured when his 2006 Saturn Ion hit a deer. The accident happened at 9;08 p.m. November 2 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County.
Vehicle hits pole
State police in Clarion said Amber N. Gates, 27, of Latrobe, was not injured when she lost control of her 2020 Dodge Journey while traveling east on Curllsville Road in Monroe Township, Clarion County. The vehicle then hit a utility pole. The accident happened at 10:45 p.m. October 29.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 4:50 p.m. November 7 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. The driver, a 42-year-old man from Sykesville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance. During a search incident to the arrest, a metal spoon containing suspected white drug residue and a loaded syringe containing an unknown clear substance was seized from the man’s pants.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 11:52 p.m. November 10. The driver, a 29-year-old man from Brookville, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Intimate images
State police in DuBois are investigating a report from the Jefferson County District Attorney on November 8 that explicit images involving a 15-year-old girl from Falls Creek were being exchanged between juveniles.
Truck hits car
State police in DuBois said two people were injured when a tractor-trailer hit a car at 12:54 a.m. October 28 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. Police said a 2022 Kia Carnival was disabled in the right lane from a previous crash. Carlos Menoscal, 61, of Long Island City, N.Y., was driving a 2022 Peterbilt and was unable to avoid hitting the car. Monoscal was not injured, but the impact caused disabling damage to the truck. The driver of the Kia, Jarvis L. Tolliver, 37, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and his passenger, Kerston L. White, 29, of Erlanger, Ky., were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois.
Alleged assault
State police in DuBois are investing the alleged sexual assault of a 22-year-old man from Brookville that happened between July 1 and July 17 in Falls Creek.
One-vehicle crash
State police in DuBois said Sharif R. Johnson, 38, of Philadelphia, was not injured when he crashed his 2016 Ram Promaster on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. Police said Johnson was traveling south, looking at the GPS on his phone. The phone slipped out of his hand and when he tried to grab it, he crossed the road, went into a yard and struck a metal guide wire. The van traveled another 195 feet into the yard, hit a ditch and rolled over, sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 2:10 p.m. November 8.
Drivers injured
State police in DuBois investigated a two-vehicle accident at 4:08 p.m. November 7 on Route 255 in Huston Township, Clearfield County. Police said Rhonda L. Miller, 59, of Penfield, had stopped in the left lane, signaling a left turn into the Dollar General parking lot. Gerald A. Uplinger, 55, of St. Marys, was also traveling north and did not see the stopped vehicle. His 2015 Chevrolet Silverado hit the back end of Miller’s 2003 Chevrolet Malibu. Miller was not wearing a seat belt and was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois. Uplinger was wearing his seat belt. He was treated at the scene and refused further treatment. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
RIDGWAY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Ridgway were called to Route 948 in Ridgway Township, Elk County, for a one-vehicle crash at 1:52 a.m. November 3. The driver, a 27-year-old man from Ridgway, was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and taken to Penn Highlands Elk for a legal blood draw.
Death investigation
State police in Ridgway and Lewis Run are investigating the death of Jacob McCloskey, 32, of Kane. At 4:07 p.m. November 6 police responded to a report of an unresponsive male in Wetmore Township, McKean County. On arrival at the scene McCloskey was found in his home and pronounced deceased. Assisting at the scene were EmergyCare Ambulance, McKean County Coroner Michael Cahill and McKean County District Attorney Stephanie Shaffer.
Alleged assault
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report for Childline that an adult male had touched two girls, ages 15 and 16, inappropriately. The report was received by police at 6:43 p.m. November 4, with the assault allegedly occurring in Jay Township, Elk County.
Runaway juvenile
At 3:45 p.m. November 9 state police in Ridgway were contacted to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile. The child was located November 10 in Cleveland, Ohio, in a stolen vehicle.