BROOKVILLE
DUI and simple assault
Brookville police were called to a home on East Main Street at 12:01 p.m. September 6. Police said the 54-year-old woman involved was found to be DUI and that she had attempted to assault a 22-year-old man. A 50-year-old man stepped in to separate them, and the woman drove away from the residence. She was charged with DUI and simple assault.
Traffic violations
Brookville police conducted a traffic stop for multiple violations at 7:56 a.m. September 29 on Jenks Street. The driver, a 33-year-old man, was charged with ignition interlock violation and other traffic violations.
Smoking violation
At 8:23 p.m. October 1, a 36-year-old man was charged by Brookville police with smoking on school property. He was seen smoking on school property during a football game.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
State police in Punxsutawney responded to a report of a man on a roof in Canoe Township, Indiana County, at 12:14 a.m. October 8. He was arrested for criminal trespass and suspicion of DUI.
Alleged corruption of minors
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a possible corruption of minors incident that was received via Childline referral. The incident involves a 4-year-old girl from Brookville.
Wood splitter stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating the theft of a Brave 7-ton wood splitter taken from a camp belonging to John Lightner, 53, of Mahaffey. The camp is located along Route 36 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, and the theft occurred sometime between 11:40 a.m. September 27 and 11:40 a.m. October 4. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Gregory Ogershok, 66, of DuBois, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident at 1:42 p.m. October 9. Police said Ogershok was traveling south on Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, when his 1999 Volkswagen Jetta went off the road and hit a tree. He was not wearing a seatbelt. Ogershok was Lifeflighted to Conemaugh Hospital in Johnstown. He was cited for driving too fast. Also assisting at the scene were Mahaffey VFD and Mahaffey Community Ambulance.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Punxsutawney said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 12:13 p.m. October 6 in Ringgold Township. Police said Dennis W. Rundle Jr., 46, of Commodore, was traveling north on Route 36 in a 2015 Freightliner truck. He moved as far to the right as he could, but hit a 2011 John Deere vehicle that was an oversize load, traveling south, driven by Richard A. Shirey, 55, of Mayport. Rundle’s truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Gun fired inside residence
State police in Punxsutawney said David Sullivan, 45, of Big Run, was arrested and placed in the Jefferson County Jail following an incident at 1:03 a.m. October 8 in Henderson Township. Police said Sullivan was involved in a fight with a 41-year-old woman from Punxsutawney who had been injured, and a gun had been fired inside the residence.
Pickup hits ditch then building
State police in Punxsutawney said Aaron J. Postlewait, 24, of Brookville, was not injured when his 2009 GMC Sierra went off the road and hit a ditch before rotating clockwise and hitting a building. He was cited for driving too fast. The accident happened at 1:20 p.m. October 7 on Ramsaytown Road in Rose Township. Assisting at the scene was Pine Creek VFD.
Counterfeit currency
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that a counterfeit $100 bill was used at Walmart in Punxsutawney at 12:26 a.m. October 6. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-849-0510 and reference incident PA22-1287085.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
At 11:33 a.m. October 9, state police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop on Route 899 in Barnett Township, Forest County. The driver, a 44-year-old man from Pittsburgh, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
Theft by deception
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone from Eldred Township had paid a company in North Carolina approximately $775 to fix a construction equipment part. After receiving the payment, the company ceased all communication and did not fix the part.
Terroristic threats
State police in Marienville investigated a report that a student at North Clarion High School had made threats on October 5 to take a gun to school and cause serious harm to others. The student was removed from the school.
Truck rolls over
State police in Marienville said Skylar J. Roxberry, 19, of Cambridge Springs, was not injured when his 2020 Nissan truck went off the road, hit a pole and rolled onto its side. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. The accident happened at 2:16 p.m. September 29 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Assisting at the scene was Farmington Township VFD.
CLARION PSP
Assault
State police in Clarion said Marc Brandon, 23, of Creekside, has been charged with strangulation, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment following a fight with his girlfriend at a 5:30 p.m. September 22. Police said he punched her, choked her and slapped her multiple times, causing bruises and a loose tooth.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
- A 27-year-old man from Grampian was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop in Sandy Township by state police in DuBois at 1:05 a.m. September 10.
- State police in DuBois said a 34-year-old woman from Clearfield was arrested following a traffic stop at 8:01 p.m. October 7 on Route 322 in Winslow Township. She was arrested for suspicion of DUI/alcohol and a controlled substance.
- State police in DuBois said charges are pending against a 43-year-old woman from Grampian who was found to be in possession of a small amount of methamphetamines at Penn Highlands DuBois at 9 p.m. October 5.
- State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 7:43 p.m. October 5 in Reynoldsville. The driver, a 41-year-old man from Punxsutawney, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
Students fighting
State police in DuBois were called to Vo-Tech Road in Winslow Township at 12:32 a.m. October 3 because a 17-year-old girl from DuBois and a 16-year-old boy from Punxsutawney were fighting.
RIDGWAY PSP
Car hits deer
State police in Ridgway said Adam J. Geibel, 33, of Wilcox, was not injured when his 2012 Subaru Legacy hit a deer. The accident happened at 3:45 p.m. October 11 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County.