BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police stopped a vehicle at 6:58 p.m. May 2 after the driver, a 33-year-old woman, failed to stop at a stop sign. She was determined to be DUI/controlled substances while having children in the car. She was charged with child endangerment, DUI and traffic violations.
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 5:18 p.m. April 11 when a 52-year-old man failed to stop for a red light. He was found to be DUI/controlled substance and other medication. He was taken to Penn Highlands Brookville for a medical evaluation.
Fugitive from justice
Brookville police assisted Jefferson County Probation on May 26. A 20-year-old man was arrested on a warrant from the state of New York. Charges were filed in the office of District Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
Dog law violations
Brookville police have charged a 35-year-old man with multiple violations of the dog law because his dogs were running loose in the area of Federal Street on May 24 in the morning. Police said one of the dogs approached a homeowner very defensively. The dogs were houses in the Brookville PD kennel until the owner was located.
Fleeing police
Brookville police arrested a 30-year-old man without incident on May 25. He had an active warrant from state parole. Charges were filed in the office of District Magistrate Greg Bazylak.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 11:05 a.m. May 27 on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. The female driver was arrested for DUI/drugs.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 7:21 p.m. May 27 on Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville. The driver, a 40-year-old man from Jeannette, was arrested for DUI while having a 9-year-old child in the vehicle.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 3:04 p.m. May 28 on Interstate 80 in Pine Creek Township. The driver, a 45-year-old man from Toledo, Ohio, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance and possession of related paraphernalia.
- State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 1:17 p.m. May 17 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. The driver, a 43-year-old man from Traverse City, Mich., was arrested for possession of illegal drugs.
Driver injured
State police in Punxsutawney said Taras Sabadash, 33, of Punxsutawney, was taken to Punxsutawney Hospital by Jefferson County EMS following a one-vehicle accident at 2:21 p.m. May 23 on Route 36 in Oliver Township. Police said Sabadash was traveling south when she swerved to avoid a deer on the road. Her 2011 Chevrolet Impala went of the road into a yard. She lost control of the car, which went into a ditch before rolling onto its roof. Also assisting at the scene were Oliver Township Fire Department and Lindsey Fire Department.
Jeep hits house
State police in Punxsutawney said Amigo A. Firster-Hanes, 36, of Mahaffey, was traveling south on Route 219 in Bell Township, Clearfield County, when his 2010 Jeep Grand Cherokee went off the road and through a yard, hitting a house. Police said he drove through the front yard of the residence, before leaving the scene, traveling south on Route 219. The accident happened at 4:54 p.m. May 25.
Disorderly conduct
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 24-year-old man from Punxsutawney was arrested for disorderly conduct at 2:37 p.m. May 25. Police were called to the helipad at Punxsutawney Area Hospital because the man was attempting to enter an ambulance, yelling and screaming, preventing EMS works from caring for their patient.
- State police in Punxsutawney said a 54-year-old man from Anita was charged with disorderly conduct at 3:15 p.m. May 31 for making alarming threatening statements to a member of the Jefferson County Assistance Office.
Firearm violation
State police in Punxsutawney conducted a traffic stop at 8:46 a.m. May 10 on Interstate 80 in Rose Township. Police found the driver, Josejavier Montesmacias, 29, of Indianapolis, Ind., was an illegal alien in possession of a handgun. He was arrested and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
Accidental shooting
State police said a 19-year-old man from Marion Center was shooting target on private property in South Mahoning Township, Indiana County, when his gun discharged and struck his left foot. He was taken to Punxsutawney Area Hospital and police are continuing the investigation. The accident happened at 5:30 p.m. May 30.
ATV overturns
State police in Punxsutawney said two people were injured when an ATV overturned. Police said the 17-year-old driver of a 2005 Yamaha Motor Kodiak attempted to turn right onto right onto Adrian Road in Young Township when the ATV overturned. The driver sustained minor injuries. A 6-year-old passenger sustained serious injuries and was taken by Jefferson County EMS to UPMC Children’s Hospital. A 15-year-old passenger was not injured. None of the occupants were wearing safety equipment. The ATV sustained minor damage and was removed from the scene by the owner. Charges are pending further investigation.
MARIENVILLE PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Marienville was requested to assist Clarion County EMS with an unresponsive man at 1:38 a.m. May 27 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. It was determined the 18-year-old man from Tallmadge, Ohio, had consumed a large quantity of alcohol. He was taken to Clarion Hospital for treatment and charges were filed in district court.
- State police in Marienville conducted a traffic stop at 9:34 p.m. June 2 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. A 50-year-old man from Leeper and his passenger were arrested for possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.
Door shattered
State police in Marienville are investigating a report that someone shattered the door of the residence of a 65-year-old man from Greenville with an unknown object. The incident happened sometime between January 1 and May 26. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.
Hit and run
State police in Marienville were called to investigate a hit and run accident at 4:50 p.m. June 2 on Route 36 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said someone hit a 2023 Nissan Leaf that was parked in the lot of the Leeper Red and White Market. The passenger door and mirror were damaged. A surveillance video showed the vehicle to be a white or silver minivan, but no license plate could be read.
Overdose
State police in Marienville were notified at 2:56 p.m. May 22 that a male had overdosed at a site in Washington Township, Clarion County. When PSP arrived at the scene, medical personnel administered Narcan and the male was transported to UPMC Northwest Hospital for treatment.
CLARION PSP
DUI/drugs
- At 2:37 p.m. May 16 state police in Clarion investigated a report that a 14-year-old girl from Sligo was in possession of drugs.
- A 38-year-old man from Rimersburg was arrested by PSP Clarion at 10:10 p.m. May 20 for possession of drugs.
Harassment
State police in Clarion arrested a 26-year-old man from Strattanville with harassment following a domestic incident at 9 p.m. May 8 in Strattanville.
Vehicle hits deer
- State police in Clarion said Lisa A. Tipton, 60 of Williamsburg, Ind., was not injured when her 2016 Toyota RAV4 hit a deer. The accident happened at 6:09 a.m. May 11 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
- State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported when a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, driven by Shelly R. Reed, 44, of Plain City, Ohio, hit a deer on Interstate 80. The accident happened at 10:16 p.m. May 21 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
- No injuries were reported when the 2019 Mercedes-Benz driven by Cory A. Bell, 45, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, hit a deer. The accident happened at 7:34 a.m. May 23 on I-80 in Beaver Township, Clarion County.
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion investigated a three-vehicle crash at 6:54 p.m. May 11 on Route 66 in Limestone Township, Clarion County. Police said Karla D. Cyphert, 58, of Seminole, was traveling south when her 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee rear-ended a 2018 Jeep Compass, stopped to make a left turn. The Jeep Compass went off the road and Cyphert’s Jeep crossed the road and hit a 2013 Mazda 5 head-on. The Mazda was driven by Linda F. Coulson, 43, of Clarion. Both Jeeps were towed from the scene. The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 17-year-old girl from Mayport, was taken to Clarion Hospital by ambulance. No other injuries were reported. Cyphert was cited for following too closely.
Sexual assault
State police in Clarion are investigating a report that an 82-year-old woman from Knox was sexually assaulted at the Shippenville Health Care facility between May 1 and May 14.
Two arrested
Two men, ages 40 and 38, from Clarion, were arrested by state police in Clarion after it was determined they had assaulted a 49-year-old man from Clarion at 12:26 p.m. May 15 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Police said one of the men had a knife. They were arrested and lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $75,000 secure bail.
Tire blows out
State police in Clarion said Relix K. Edusei, 44, of St. Cloud, MI, was injured when the front left tire of his 2023 Volvo VNL blew out and he lost control of the vehicle. The truck crossed the road, hit an embankment and rolled over before landing upright on its tires. Edusei was entrapped in the truck. Police said Kylee Unger, a nurse passing by the scene, stopped to assist Edusei until the ambulance arrived. He was removed from the vehicle by Emlenton Fire Department and taken to Grove City Hospital by Emlenton EMS.
Theft
State police in Clarion are investigating a report from a 35-year-old man in Elk Township that an employee has been stealing from him since 2021.
Natural death
State police in Claron were called to Redbank Township, Clarion County, on May 15 to investigate a reported death. It was determined the 53-year-old man had died from natural causes sometime between 3:30 and 6 p.m. May 15, with no suspicious circumstances.
False identity
State police in Clarion said Jesse Gregory, 51, of Princeton, IN, was arrested and lodged in Clarion County Jail after providing a false name to police. He did not possess an ID or a valid driver’s license, and had an open container of beer in his vehicle when the traffic stop was made at 1:07 p.m. May 22 on I-80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County.
Shoplifting
State police in Clarions said two women stole numerous items from Clarion Goodwill at 5:21 p.m. May 20. The items were valued at $58.84. Anyone able to identify either of the women is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
Catalytic converter stolen
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter, valued at $2,000, stolen from Mark Taylor, 56, of Sligo, sometime between August 1 and May 16.
Criminal mischief
State police in Clarion said Shawnee Dolby, 27, of Summerville, was charged with criminal mischief at 11:25 p.m. May 29 after putting scratches on the front window of Zachery Stromyer, 31, of Strattanville. Damage was set at $500.
Truck crash
State police in Clarion investigated a two-truck crash at 5:44 p.m. May 19 on Interstate 80 in Highland Township, Clarion County. Police said Harjinder Singh, 49, of Fresno, CA, was in the left lane, attempting to pass an oversize load. The mirror of a 2007 Peterbilt truck, driven by Daryl D. Henderson, 62, of Syracuse, IN, went through the windshield of Singh’s 2019 Freightliner Cascadia. Both trucks went toward the fog line on the right side of the road. Henderson’s truck went off the road, onto an embankment and slid sideways approximately 120 feet before stopping. His trailer was carrying a modular home, which came off the trailer and slid across the road, blocking both lanes of traffic. Harjinder’s truck stopped a short distance from accident, with damage to the windshield, hub cap and a portion of the cab. It was driven from the scene. Henderson’s truck, trailer and the mobile home were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported. Also assisting at the scene were Emlenton Fire Department, Emlenton Ambulance Service and PennDOT. The accident happened at 5:44 p.m. May 19 on I-80 in Richland Township, Clarion County.
No injuries
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident at 12:31 p.m. May 27 on Route 28 in Hawthorn. Police said Sylvia E. George, 59, of Summerville, was traveling north in a 2014 Honda CRV and was not able to stop in time to avoid hitting a 2014 Buick Encore, driven by Jenna S. Procious, 19, of Hawthorn, who had slowed to make a left turn. Assisting at the scene were Clarion Hospital EMS, Hawthorn Volunteer Fire Department and Distant Volunteer Fire Department.
Two-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash at 1:41 p.m. May 24 on Route 208 in Beaver Township, Clarion County. Police said Virtue L. Milford, 18, of Knox, was traveling north when she crossed the yellow line into oncoming traffic. Her 2013 Mazda hit the rear side of a2006 FordF-150XLT, causing disabling damage to both vehicles. Assisting at the scene was Knox VFD.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Clarion said Kari E. Lindstrom, 56, of Palisades, NY, was not injured when she lost control of her 2016 Subaru Crosstrek. The SUV went off the road and into the medians sustaining disabling damage. The accident happened at 10:59 a.m. May 24 on Interstate 80 in Clarion Township, Clarion County. Lindstrom was charged with careless driving.
Burglary
State police in Clarion are investigating a burglary in Madison Township, Clarion County. The door frame of the residence was damage in the amount of $150. Stolen were a bucket valued at $20 and copper pipes valued at $50. The items were stolen from a residence owned by a 60-year-old man from Falls Church, VA.
Theft at dog park
State police in Clarion are investigating the theft of 25 feet of chain-link fence, valued at $250, from the Clarion Pups Strattanville dog park. The person(s) also damaged a fence post. Police said the theft occurred between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. May 24. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Clarion at 814-226-1710.
DUBOIS PSP
DUI/drugs
• A 36-year-old man from DuBois was arrested for DUI/controlled substance following a traffic stop at 9:54 p.m. May 26 by PSP DuBois in Sandy Township, Clearfield County.
• State police in DuBois conducted a traffic stop at 9:58 a.m. May 26 on Route 28 in Warsaw Township. The driver, a 32-year-old man from Erie, was arrested for DUI/controlled substance.
• State police in DuBois were called to a one-vehicle accident on Hormtown Road, Winslow Township, at 10:51 p.m. May 13. Before police arrived on the scene the driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital. It was determined the driver was suspected of DUI/alcohol and/or a controlled substance. Police are continuing their investigation.
• A 60-year-old man from Jersey City, NJ, was arrested for DUI/drugs following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Washington Township, at 8:14 a.m. May 26 by PSP DuBois.
Driver injured
State police in DuBois said John P. Sparger, 39, of Youngstown, sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his 2022 Peterbilt truck and went off the road, hitting the guardrail and several small trees. He was taken by DuBois EMS Ambulance Service to Penn Highlands DuBois. The accident happened at 7:32 a.m. May 22 on I-80 in Washington Township. Also assisting at the scene was Falls Creek Fire Department.
ATV drags driver
State police in DuBois said Tanner J. Davis, 18, of DuBois, was ejected from his 2019 Can-Am ATV and dragged for a short distance after the ATV went off the road and hit a mailbox. The ATV went back onto the road and rolled onto its passenger side before Davis was ejected. Police said Davis, his passenger and the vehicle left the scene of the accident.
Vehicle hits deer
• State police in DuBois said Elizabeth A. Everson, 62, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was not injured when her 2013 Honda CR-V hit a deer. The accident happened at 12:59 p.m. May 24 on Interstate 80 in Washington Township. The SUV was towed from the scene.
• State police in DuBois said Christina M. Tremaine, 43, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, sustained minor injuries when her 2018 Ford Escape hit a deer on I-80 in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. Her passenger, Timothy M. Morris, 49, of Lorain, Ohio, was not injured. The accident happened at 1:44 a.m. June 3. Assisting at the scene was DuSan EMS.
Truck loses brakes
State police in DuBois said Shannon G. Evans, 52, of Brockway, sustained minor injuries when her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado lost its brakes. Evans was traveling east on Mill Run Road in Huston Township, Clearfield County. The pickup continued at a high speed, crossed Route 255 and when Evans failed to negotiate a left curve, the truck hit a tree. The accident happened at 12:45 p.m. May 24.
Retail theft
State police in DuBois said Shandra Painter, 33, of Brockway is facing charges of retail theft after attempting to purchase three items at Goodwill in Snyder Township on June 1 after altering the tags for approximately $30.
RIDGWAY
DUI/drugs
On May 27 state police in Ridgway conducted a DUI checkpoint in Fox Township, Elk County. At 7:08 p.m. a 64-year-old man from Kersey was arrested for suspicion of DUI. At 7:33 p.m. a 49-year-old man from Weedville was arrested for suspicion of DUI/drugs.
Theft
State police in Ridgway are investigating a report that someone used the dumpsters at Highland Hotel in Highland Township, Elk County, without permission.
No injuries
State police in Ridgway investigated a one-vehicle accident at 11:48 a.m. May 23 on Route 219 in Horton Township, Elk County. Police said Brenda B. Sennett, 58, of Warren, was traveling south when her 2017 Jeep crossed the road and hit an embankment, causing minor damage. Sennett was not injured but was taken to Penn Highlands DuBois by Ridgway Ambulance Corporation for medical reasons.
Harassment
State police in Ridgway investigated a domestic dispute in Ridgway Township, Elk County, at 8:01 p.m. June 1. A 46-year-old woman from Ridgway was charged with harassment.
Disorderly conduct
State police in Ridgway said Michael Barnett, 54, of Force, was arrested for disorderly conduct at 11:09 p.m. June 3 in Jay Township, Elk County. Police said Barnett ignored several commands to remain calm and continued to cause a disturbance. He was placed in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $2,500 straight bond.