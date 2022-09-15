BROOKVILLE
DUI/drugs
- Brookville police responded to a one-vehicle accident at 8:31 p.m. August 29 on Euclid Avenue. A woman had crashed into a utility pole. Police said her blood alcohol level was greater than the legal limit. Charges of DUI, reckless driving and careless driving have been filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
- Brookville police conducted a traffic stop at 3:53 p.m. July 29 on Allegheny Boulevard for equipment violations. Police determined the driver, a 30-year-old man, was DUI methamphetamine and Norbuprenorphine-Free. Charges were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
Attorney threatened
Brookville police have charged a 35-year-old man from Reynoldsville with retaliation against a prosecutor and making terroristic threats. On September 1 the man had been recently convicted of a crime and sentenced. He allegedly made threats of murder and bodily harm against the prosecuting attorney. Police arrested the man and he was placed in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bail.
Public intoxication
- Brookville police have filed charges of public intoxication against a woman following an incident on September 3. Police were called to 199 Main St. because the woman was lying on the sidewalk. When police arrived she was staggering down the sidewalk. She had consumed alcoholic beverages and sat on the step of 199 Main St. to take a break from walking home, and had passed out.
- Brookville police were called to 70 Second St. on September 3 because a man was lying there unresponsive. Police were able to awaken the man, who had attempted to walk home from a local bar after consuming alcoholic beverages, but fell unconscious on his way. Charges of public intoxication were filed in district court.
Disorderly conduct
Brookville police have filed charges of harassment, operating a vehicle without a valid driver’s license and permitting violation of title following an incident at 4:47 p.m. September 4. Police said a man and woman were on Hastings Street yelling and screaming at someone, causing neighbors to call 911.
Dog law violation
- At 4:15 p.m. September 1 Brookville police noticed two dogs running loose on Race Street. The dogs ran in front of a school bus, which stopped in time to avoid the dogs. The dogs had accidentally been left outside the front door and were retrieved by family members. The owner was not able to provide dog license and rabies vaccination documentation.
- Brookville police responded to a call at 9 p.m. September 11 from a man who said his dog was missing. He had put the dog out without a leash and the dog ran away. Charges of confinement of dogs were filed in the office of District Judge Greg Bazylak.
PFA violation
Brookville police have filed charges against a 34-year-old man who violated a PFA order by contacting the person through TikTok between midnight and 2 p.m. September 6.
Forged inspection sticker
Brookville police have charged a 54-year-old woman for operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and an altered/forged inspection sticker. The arrest was made when the vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop at 1:42 p.m. August 25 on Main Street.
Bad checks
Brookville police have filed charges of receiving stolen property, theft of services and bad checks who wrote a check from a closed account on August 3, causing a monetary loss f $182 to the victim.
PUNXSUTAWNEY PSP
DUI/drugs
- State police in Punxsutawney initiated a traffic stop at 2:13 a.m. September 2 on Stifflertown Road in Burnside Township, Clearfield County. Troopers observed visual indicators of drug-related impairment and the driver was arrested for suspicion of DUI.
- State police in Punxsutawney stopped a vehicle in the parking lot of Cobblestone Hotel in Punxsutawney for an equipment violation. The driver, a 50-year-old woman from Punxsutawney, was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia. Charges will be filed in district court.
Trailer hitch stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a theft that happened between 8:45 and 9:20 p.m. September 4 in the parking lot of Walmart. Police said a two-part Pintle trailer hitch with a 2 5/16” ball, valued at $200, was taken from a parked vehicle. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP Punxsy at 814-938-0510.
Chainsaws stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a burglary that happened sometime between 4 p.m. August 31 and 7 a.m. September 1 in Summerville. Police said someone entered the home of a 43-year-old man and took three Husqvarna chainsaws. Anyone with any information is asked to call PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.
Teenager injured
State police in Punxsutawney said a 17-year-old girl from New Bethlehem sustained minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash at 4:38 p.m. September 6. Police said the teen were traveling south on Route 28 in Clover Township when she lost control of her 2003 Toyota Tacoma and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn. She was taken by Jefferson County EMS to Penn Highlands Brookville. The Tacoma was towed from the scene. Also assisting at the scene was Summerville Volunteer Fire Department.
Credit card stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone gained access to another person’s personal information and used it to create a credit card account with Discover, making purchases in the amount $7,441.20.
Computer theft
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone claiming to be with Microsoft gained access to the computer of a 49-year-old man from Brookville. The person used the information to convince the man to purchase pre-paid credit cards in the amount of $1,000 and provide the numbers to the caller.
Checks reported stolen
State police in Punxsutawney are investigating a report that someone wrote two unauthorized checks on the account of an 83-year-old man from Arcadia, amounting to a loss of $1,797.20.
MARIENVILLE PSP
Harassment reported
State police in Marienville said a 37-year-old woman from Marienville was cited for harassment after she hit and shoved her child’s 53-year-old uncle. He had attempted to pick up the child following a request from the child.
Officers assaulted
State police in Marienville said an inmate at SCI Forest assaulted two male corrections officers at 9:10 a.m. September 6. The inmate allegedly threw a container of an unknown liquid, suspected to be fecal matter onto the officers. No injuries were reported.
Alleged strangulation
State police in Marienville said Christopher Lenze, 33, of Ridgway, was arrested following a domestic assault at 11:18 p.m. September 9 at the Surestay motel in Marienville. Injured was his 27-year-old girlfriend and a television in the hotel room was damaged.
One-vehicle crash
State police in Marienville investigated a one-vehicle crash at 12:25 a.m. September 11 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Jason M. Thompson, 42, of Shippenville, was traveling south when his 2021 Subaru Forester went off the road, hit a telephone pole, breaking it into three pieces, then hit another telephone pole, breaking it into two pieces. The Subaru went up an embankment, went airborne, flipped over end to end one and a half times and side rolled one half time, stopping on its roof. According to the report, Thompson sustained an injury of unknown severity but was not transported by EMS.
No injuries
State police in Marienville said Abdul H. Mulkana, 28, of Clarion, was not injured in a one-car crash at 12:30 a.m. September 11 on Route 66 in Farmington Township, Clarion County. Police said Mulkana was traveling south when his 2009 Toyota Corolla hit a tension wire that was hanging above the road from a previous accident. The car also hit a pole broken in the earlier accident. Assisting at the scene was Farmington Fire Department and Claron Hospital Ambulance.
DUBOIS PSP
Driver falls asleep
State police in DuBois said Dalton A. Zimmerman, 25, of Brookville, sustained possible injuries when he fell asleep while driving on Route 322 in Winslow Township. His 2017 Chevrolet Silverado crossed the road and hit a tree. The truck sustained disabling damage; Zimmerman refused transport. The accident happened at 5:36 a.m. September 1.
Scooter found
State police in DuBois said a scooter was found at Falls Creek Park on June 21. The owner is asked to contact PSP DuBois at 814-371-4652.
Trespassing
State police in DuBois said Gerald McElhinny, 68, of Reynoldsville, was cited for trespassing after removing miscellaneous items from a dumpster in the Goodwill parking lot at 1 p.m. September 6. After being confronted by a Goodwill employee, he put the items back.
Gator stolen
State police in DuBois are investigating the theft of a John Deer Gator, stolen at 11 p.m. September 5 from Rathmel Run Farmer’s Market. The Gator was recovered a short distance away in a wooded area. Anyone having any information is asked to contact PSP DuBois t 814-371-4652.
Forgery
State police in DuBois are investigating a report that someone using the name John Smallen attempted to cash a check for $198,000 from the credit union account of a 63-year-old man from Rockton. The attempt was made at a Wells Fargo Bank and the credit union, Next Tier Bank, flagged the transaction as fraudulent and it was denied.
RIDGWAY PSP
Three-vehicle crash
State police in Ridgway said one person was injured in a three-vehicle crash at 3:22 p.m. September 6 on Route 219 in Ridgway Township, Elk County. Police said Cassidy A. Heigel, 27, of St. Marys, was traveling south and failed to notice a 2013 Honda Pilot, driven by Megan L. Buehler, 36, of Ridgway, had stopped to enter a driveway. Heigel’s 2015 Chevrolet Equinox hit the Honda, then a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Abby G. Lineberger, 24, of Ridgway, hit Heigel’s vehicle. Heigel was taken to Penn Highland Elk by Ridgway Ambulance Corporation. Assisting at the scene were Ridgway Township Fire and EMS.