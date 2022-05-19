BROOKVILLE — Polk Township Supervisors and Planning Commission members celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Saturday at the site for a memorial park the township received a $100,000 grant for from the Department of Community and Economic Development.
The park is going to be the Wes and Alan Memorial Park. The park is named after Wesley “Wes” Henretty and Alan Moore who were members of the community who died at young ages. Heneretty died at 40, and Moore died at 21.
Local government officials Jefferson Co. Commissioners Herb Bullers and Scott North, State Rep. Brian Smith, and a representative from Senator Cris Dush’s office, joined the supervisors in the groundbreaking ceremony. All of the officials present gave their support of the project through letters to help the township secure the grant money.
“This space will be enjoyed by local residents for years to come, and we are very fortunate to have such dedication and vision for our communities,” Rep. Smith said. “Funding for this park project will also deliver a significant boost as part of our ongoing efforts to improve the overall quality of life across our region and to make our local communities even better places to live, work, and raise a family.”
Township Supervisor Annie Chamberlin said the township is planning for a picnic shelter, playground equipment, and a versacourt. A versacourt is a court that many different games can all be played on, like pickle ball, basketball, tennis, and shuffleboard.
“The next step that we’re going to be doing is getting quotes for excavators to start breaking and actually leveling out the ground to get started,” Chamberlin said.
“Between the extensive ADA walking path to safely connect all park features, and the installation of the versacourt playground and multi-use areas for basketball, shuffleboard and many other recreational activities, there will be truly something for everyone at Polk Township’s Wes and Allen Memorial Park,” Rep. Smith said.
Chamberlin is expecting the project to take a few years to complete, but said the project has been on the minds of many in the community for even longer.
“It’s been talked about for many years. It’s been a dream of many of ours for many years, and then everything kind of fell into place,” Chamberlin said.
The site of the park is located along Richardsville Road, right next to Dixon’s Country Store at 10334 Richardsville Road.