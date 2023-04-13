BROOKVILLE — Jefferson County bakers and youth artists, as well as proud parents and grandparents, are encouraged to begin preparing now for activities to be held during the 2023 Jefferson County Fair, July 16-22.
Poster contest
Youth ages 8 to 18 are invited to enter a poster in this year’s contest, using the theme “PA County Fairs: Growing the Future.” Each exhibitor may enter one poster, which will be accepted July 15 and 16 in the blue Shields Building.
Winning posters from each age group will be sent on to the state competition, for additional judging and cash prizes.
Posters must be 14 or 14 1/2 inches by 22 inches; other sizes will not be accepted on the state level.
Complete details for the poster contest are available in the premium book section, Department 11 Youth, at www.jeffcofair.com.
Baking contests
Whether their specialty is cookies, cakes or apple pie, bakers are invited to participate in this year’s baking contests at the fair.
Spicy Groundhog Cookies —
- Open to all ages, this contest is unique in that all bakers are given the same recipe for the Spicy Groundhog Cookies. This year’s contest will be held Monday, July 17.
Other baking contests at the fair are preliminary contests, with the first-place winners going on to compete at the 2024 Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg. The first-place winner in each category at the Farm Show will receive a $500 cash prize.
Junior Baking Contest —
- This contest is open to youth ages 8 to 18. Cookies, brownies and bars made by the junior bakers showcase Pennsylvania-grown and produced products.This contest is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s PA Preferred program. This contest will be judged Monday evening.
Angel Food Cake —
- Sponsored by the Pennsylvania Egg Farmers and the PSACF, the Incredible Angel Food Cake contest gives bakers an opportunity to create a fat-free, high-protein dessert. The contest will be judged Tuesday, July 18.
Chocolate Cake —
- Bakers are encouraged to use their creativity in making a chocolate cake that will leave the judges asking for more. The contest will be judged Monday evening at the fair.
Apple Pie —
- The 2023 Blue Ribbon Apple pie baking contest will showcase the talents of local bakers competing for the blue ribbon that will take them to next year’s Farm Show. Pies will be judged Tuesday evening.
Baby Contest
Proud parents or grandparents are encouraged to get that cute picture of the newest member of the family ready for this year’s Jefferson County Fair Baby Contest.
Limited to the first 50 entries, pictures will be accepted until July 10. The baby must be a Pennsylvania resident and born between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. Pictures will be on display throughout the fair, with voting done by monetary donations. The three babies receiving the most votes will receive a cash award. Winners will be announced Saturday evening, July 22.
This is the eighth year for the baby contest, with more than $4,000 raised and donated locally to benefit children. Donations this year will go to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Complete rules for all these contests are available on the fair’s website, www.jeffcofair.com. Additional information is also available by email at general exhibits@gmail.com.