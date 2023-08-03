BROOKVILLE — Hundreds of area children will have no place to go when the school year starts later this month because Pennsylvania is in another budget impasse.
Representatives from area Pre-K Counts classes and related agencies met Monday afternoon with Sen. Scott Hutchinson (Senate District 21) and Rep. Donna Oberlander (63rd Legislative District) to discuss their concerns being caused by the dilemma. Other area representatives, including Rep. Brian Smith, joined the meeting, held in the Brookville Borough Complex, via zoom.
Pam Johnson, executive director of Jefferson-Clarion Head Start Inc., opened the discussion on “the impact the state budget impasse is having on our agencies; not only our agencies, but children and families.”
Because of the budget impasse, Pre-K Counts does not have a contract, which must be recompeted every five years. She assures parents the Pre-K Counts program is not closing permanently. “In light of the budget impasse, Pre-K Counts grantees have been strongly advised not to start services. Because there is no budget and because of the recompetition, we have no contract,” Johnson said. “We will not be told we have a contract until the budget is passed. For our agency alone, that means 176 children will not be able to start pre-school on time.”
Johnson said, “Last week I had to personally call over 30 staff to lay them off until the budget is passed and we have been told we have a contract.” She said the lay-offs will affect the agency’s unemployment costs, as well as health insurance provisions for the staff members. She said there is also a concern that “possibly we could lose staff.”
“We were fully staffed and ready to go August 14 and enrollment was also looking good,” she said. “The first day of school was to start August 21 and now everything is on hold. We fully anticipate getting all our grant funds back for Pre-K Counts, but there is no guarantee. How are we to get families to have trust with us, try to enroll their children in our program if there may or may not be a classroom to go to?”
Johnson said another concern is that parents who have children enrolled in Pre-K Counts may now have to look for another source of child care. “Families are counting on sending their children to Pre-K Counts and know they are going to be in a safe environment, with breakfast and lunch, and being nurtured in academically-rich classrooms. Families are scrambling to find child care. High-quality child cares are already at capacity, so parents may have to choose between sending their child to somewhere that may not be safe or not working.”
Jackie Dolby, from Clarion County, said her four-year-old daughter who is enrolled this year in Pre-K Counts “is going to be devastated” that school is not going to start on time. She is concerned about child care that will be available. “I know that is the case for a lot of parents. It’s impossible to find child care. My seven-year-old went to Pre-K Counts and she was more than ready for kindergarten. I don’t want other children to miss out on that opportunity.”
Jessica Dinger, executive director of Head Start in Indiana County, said, “We definitely cannot open our Pre-K Counts program” because of the uncertainty of the budget. “The 15 children we had enrolled this year are not going to have a place to go.”
She is also concerned not only for the families involved, but also “for the staff. These staff have been through so much the last few years; their morale has been shattered and now we are going to rock their world again. They can’t take much more.”
Dinger said her staff is “supporting the families that need us the most, the kids that need us the most. We are their structure, we are their love, we are their energy. The more these families get let down by us, the less likely they are to return. Those kids need us. We have a little one that comes to our building to be fed. If he does not come to our building, he may not be fed. We really need to know if we can” open Pre-K Counts classrooms.
Various members the group also discussed the possibility of getting an emergency line of credit to pay ongoing expenses, such as rent and insurance, but said the interest would run into thousands of dollars, which would be taken from money used to provide services to the children.
Johnson asked, “How can we have a stable work force if they don’t know in five years they will have a job? How do we create stable services to the children and families when we have to compete every five years?” She urged the legislators to have that requirement removed. “Why are we wasting time when we know these programs are high quality?”
She asked the legislators for their support in getting the budget passed and also to review the five-year competition process.
Although the General Assembly is now in recess until September 18, Sen. Hutchinson encouraged everyone to “contact the Governor. Let him know what this is doing to you. It’s amazing what you are having to go through.”