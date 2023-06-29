COOKSBURG — The 14th annual Western PA CARES for Kids Duathlon 5K and Community Walk is now open for registration with a drawing available to the first 50 racers to pre-register online.
The Duathlon and race are scheduled for Saturday, July 15 in Cook Forest State Park. There are two different timed events plus a community walk, offering fun for the whole family.
The first 50 racers to pre-register online will be entered into a drawing for $100 cash at the race. Online registration can be found at getmeregistered.com/WesternPACARES, and pre-registration ends on July 8.
Registration completed by July 8 costs $40 for a solo duathlon, $30 per person for a duathlon team, $30 for a 5K Run, and $10 for the community walk. Children are free for the walk. The cost will increase by $5 to $10 for late/race day registration.
There are also cash prizes for race winners, and a free picnic lunch for all racers and spectators. Raffles, including gift cards, and tickets to theme parks and sporting events will also be available.
Race day registration will be available at Shelter 2 at 8 a.m. There will be a pre-race meeting prior to the start of the race. Those participating in the duathlon must wear a helmet, and all participants must sign a waiver and release from liability form. Children must be accompanied by a responsible adult at all times.
All proceeds benefit Western PA CARES for Kids Child Advocacy Center serving abused children and their families in Jefferson, Clarion, and Forest counties.
CARES is the Jefferson County child advocacy center that focuses on minimizing childhood trauma by providing a child friendly, team approach to allegations of abuse. It is an accredited member of the National Children’s Alliance, which sets standards for child advocacy centers across the nation. A child advocacy center (CAC) is a child focused program that brings together all professionals needed to make appropriate investigation, treatment and prosecution decisions in child abuse cases while eliminating the need to repeatedly interview the child, which lessens the trauma for abuse victims.