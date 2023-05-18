BROOKVILLE — Unofficial results from the primary election Tuesday saw high numbers of write-in votes in the race for Brookville School Board, and a close race with candidates for Jefferson County Commissioner.
Jefferson County as a whole saw about 31 percent voter turnout in this primary election, and high numbers of write-in votes cast.
The Republican race for commissioner headlined the countywide contests, as voters could select two from the field of Herbert Bullers Jr., Mark Humes and Scott North.
According to unofficial results, North topped a very close race with 3,232 votes, followed by Humes with 3,216 votes. Bullers was third, receiving 3,090 votes. There are a total of 57 unresolved write-in votes for this race.
On the Democratic ballot, Jeffrey Pisarcik (1,427) and John Adduci (1,067) were both expected to advance to November’s commissioner race, when voters will select three of four candidates who advanced through the primary.
In the race for Brookville School Board, two candidates appeared on the ballot, Amanda Mignogna, who appeared on the Republican ballot, and Herbert W. McConnell Jr., who appeared on both the Democrat and Republican ballot.
Mignogna received 1,074 votes and McConnell Jr. received 1,246 on the Republican ballot, and 295 on the Democrat ballot.
There are a total 2,471 unresolved write-in votes in this race on the Republican ballot, and 370 on the Democrat ballot.
Republican races in Punxsutawney for borough council and school director were both highly contested.
Eight candidates appeared on the ballot for a four-year term on borough council, with voters able to select up to three. Those listed included Jim Bianco, Jennifer Blose, Lawrence Larry Chenoga, Nathan Frankenberger, Josh McAfoos, Maresa Miller, Joelle Hoffman Smith and William Bill Williams.
Chenoga, McAfoos, Miller, Hoffman Smith and Williams also appeared for a two-year term on council, where voters could select two.
According to unofficial results, McAfoos (298 votes), Blose (279) and Hoffman Smith (262) received the three most votes for the four-year term. McAfoos (296) and Hoffman Smith (268) had the most votes for the two-year term.
For school director, seven candidates were listed, with voters able to select up to four. Candidates included Doug Blose, Deneen Evans, Timothy Meterko, Jessica Smith, Cindy Taylor, David Wachob and Trevor Yount. Wachob and Taylor cross-filed to appear on the Democratic ballot.
Unofficially, Blose (1,452 votes), Evans (1,245), Yount (1,208) and Smith (1,108) will advance to November.
Director of Elections Karen Lupone said final results from write-in votes likely won’t be available for at least two weeks as all the write-ins are checked and worked through by the appointed board.
“The official count board will be here on Friday to start… Technically it’s just a gathering day on Friday. Then, they’ll start first thing Monday morning, and that’s when they begin that process of adjudicating all the write-ins,” Lupone said.
This board will be made up of two Republicans and one Democrat because that is the composition of the Commissioners Board currently. Each commissioner appoints a person to sit on the count board.
This board will be composed of Janet Hegburg, Dawn DeFelice, and Sue Bowlby. Lupone said all the write-ins are put into categories for each precinct, and the board will have to go through every single name.
An ad will then have to run saying there is a five day window to claim write-in votes. Candidates will have to claim the votes that appear to be variations of their names and different spellings or nicknames.
“At the end we’ll see who’s all come in and claimed and declare winners for those ones that are write-ins,’ Lupone said.