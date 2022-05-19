BROOKVILLE — Several buildings at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds became large classrooms for second-graders last week when Penn State Extension presented its annual Progressive Ag Safety Day.
More than 180 students from three schools — Pinecreek Elementary in Brookville, C.G. Johnson Elementary in Reynoldsville and S.S.C.D. Elementary in Punxsutawney — attended the day-long event Thursday.
Students in the Punxsutawney Christian School participated Friday through a virtual event. The programs will be presented Thursday (May 19) as in-school activities in the Punxsy School District.
Students rotated through 12 stations learning about a variety of safety practices to protect them in and around their homes. Most of the stations offered hands-on activities to emphasize the lessons.
Safety day began with a presentation by United Electric, making the students aware of dangers and safety around electrical lines, utility poles and transformers. Another station by Unilec was to teach students about electrical safety in their homes.
Susan Alexander, a former Extension educator, talked to the students about items in their homes that might look like food, drinks or candy, but are really things that could harm them. She began her lesson reading a story, “Medicine Is Not Candy.”
Chris Clark from Jefferson County’s 911 Center talked to the students about good reasons to call 911 as well as when they should not call 911. He cautioned them about making prank calls to 911, telling about students who made prank calls while riding their school bus. “We can track those calls and the police and principals were waiting from them when the bus arrived at the school,” he said.
Clark also told the second-graders that it is important for them to know their address and phone number if they do have to call 911. “We always want to make sure you are safe,” he said.
Other stations included firearms safety by the Pennsylvania Game Commission, Good Touch/Bad Touch by Passages, hearing safety by BC3, fishing safety and poisonous plants by the Conservation District, Bully Bingo by Community Action/Crossroads, animal safety by Brockway FFA students and a wildlife presentation by Penn State DuBois.
Jefferson County Fair Queen Jordan Merritts also visited and participated in the Safety Day. During the lunch break she talked to the students about her responsibilities as fair queen and the upcoming Jefferson County Fair.
Penn State extension staff assisting with the event included Amanda Kanouff, 4-H youth educator; Pam Passmore, administrative assistant; Rob Dickinson, client relationship manager; and Spencer Gee, 4-H educator from Potter County.
Kanouff said, “We were very excited to have our second-grade students back for an in-person Safety Day! I had many students tell me how much fun they were having and teachers comment how well organized and educational the day was. I am very thankful to all of our volunteers for helping organize this fun learning event!”
As part of the Safety Day activities, each student received a hat, shirt, goody bag and lunch.