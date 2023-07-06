BROOKVILLE — North Fork Redbank Creek in Brookville is undergoing a stream improvement this month, according to a news release from the Jefferson County Conservation District.
The purpose of the project is to enhance critical fishing habitat while simultaneously protecting the stream banks from further erosion. Stream bank erosion results in the loss of large amounts of land over time and they contribute to sediment pollution. Fortunately, there are practices that are available to mitigate stream bank erosion and also improve fish habitat.
The practices that are being implemented on North Fork Redbank Creek involve the use of heavy equipment in and along the stream. Logs and stone are reinforced into the stream bank by the excavator and then held into place by rebar.
There are a variety of structures being implemented that each depend on a stream characteristics in any given reach. The floodplain, or the adjacent land to a stream, should be fully vegetated with trees and shrubs that contain deep root systems to hold soil together. Lawn grass roots are only as deep as the grass is high, so it is recommended to create a “no-mow” zone from the stream edge.
The conservation district anticipates this project will begin during the week of July 17 and take one week for completion. The primary project site is located parallel to the Walter Dick Memorial Park in Brookville. The park will be closed during construction.
Contact the Jefferson County Conservation District at 814-849-7463 if you have any questions about this or similar projects. Most work on, in and along streams requires permitting so reach out to your local conservation district or the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) before trying anything on your own.